Boardcon has recently introduced the Idea3576, a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3576. Key features include CAN, RS485, 4G connectivity, and support for Debian 12.
Avaota has recently shared details about the C1, a compact single-board computer in the Raspberry Pi A form factor. Based on the Allwinner H618 processor, the board is a variant of the Yuzuki Chameleon and expands the Avaota SBC lineup with a small-footprint, feature-rich design aimed at embedded development and multimedia applications.
The Kiwi DVK is a compact development kit designed for high performance networking and flexible I O expansion. It supports a range of interfaces and slots for prototyping advanced connectivity and power configurations in embedded systems.
GIMP 3.0.4 is a bugfix release that addresses a bug with pasting selections from GIMP into other apps where the pasted section was padded to the original image size, various crashes related to changing or turning off the main monitor, and some issues with text layers.
Encryption is an essential component of a safe and trustworthy Internet. Weakening it not only undermines personal privacy but also jeopardizes national security and global cybersecurity standards.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
May 20, 2025
- Microsoft Broke Linux PCs; Now Microsoft Sites Credit It With 'Fixing' What It Broke (a Year Later)
- Recent GNU/Linux Articles From Valnet Inc.
- Kdenlive 25.04.1 released
- Kdenlive 25.04.1 is now available, containing several fixes and improvements
- GIMP 3.0.4 Open-Source Image Editor Is Now Available for Download with Bug Fixes
GIMP 3.0.4 has been released today as the fourth maintenance update to the latest GIMP 3.0 series of this popular, free, open-source, and cross-platform image editor for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
- Google Wallet testing stronger security measures for Android and Wear OS
- An Open-Source Wii U Gamepad
- This Wii U gamepad emulator seeks to bridge that gap
- Linux Mint 22 vs LMDE 6 Revisited: Which Should You Choose in 2025?
In our Linux Distro Reviews series, Linux Mint and LMDE 6 scored our highest ratings and remain our most recommended distros for newcomers and experienced users alike
- LastOS slaps neon paint on Linux Mint and dares you to run Photoshop
LastOS is a tricked-out version of Linux Mint 22.1 with the Cinnamon desktop and some additional tools to make life easier for Windows folks
- All Linux Is Not Free: 5 Distros That Ask for Your Money
Did you know that some Linux distros actually ask you for your money
- Huawei Matebook Pro is the first laptop sold with HarmonyOS operating system
As software support would eventually run out, they had to work on an alternative named HarmonyOS
This is free and open source software
- GhostBSD is a simple and elegant desktop BSD operating system
GhostBSD offers a user-friendly, desktop-oriented operating system based on FreeBSD
- Kirigami Addons 1.8.0
Kirigami Addons is a collection of supplementary components for Kirigami
- A Look at the Latest Linux KMS Color API Developments on AMD and Intel
This week, I reviewed the last available version of the Linux KMS Color API
- Konsole tab layouts and KDE is finally getting a native virtual machine manager called "Karton"
- Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
- Best GNU/Linux Browsers, Web Browser Telemetry, and Tor Browser 14.5.2
- Programming Leftovers
- Linux 6.15-rc7
- How to Share Your Android's Hotspot Using a QR Code
- Debian Trixie Enters Hard Freeze, Edging Closer to Release
Debian Trixie's hard freeze phase begins
- 15 Popular Games You Can Surprisingly Play on Linux
Gone are the days when Linux gamers had to jump through hoops to make their favorite games work on their favorite distro
- Open Source Hiding In Plain Sight
You probably know Linux, but RTEMS is a high-reliability RTOS for aerospace
- After Switching to Linux, This App Helped Me Drop Google for Good
Tired of Google's grip on your data? After switching to Linux
- FlipperHeimer Geiger Counter module adds radiation sensing to Flipper Zero
including the Flipper Blackhat open-source dual-band Wi-Fi card running Linux and designed for penetration testing
- Raspberry Pi OS – Debian-based distro
Raspberry Pi OS (previously called Raspbian) is the official supported operating system for the Raspberry Pi series of ARM-based single board computers
- Review: GoboLinux 017.01
GoboLinux is an independently-developed Linux distribution with an alternative filesystem hierarchy that departs from established UNIX standards
- Boardcon Idea3576 SBC Showcases RK3576 SoC with CAN Bus and Dual Gigabit Ethernet
According to the software section, the board supports Debian 12 and Buildroot
- Nobara 42: SteamOS alternative updated with better driver manager, custom app store, and new Linux kernel
Nobara Linux 42 packs a handful of interesting upgrades over the previous version of the gaming-centric Linux distribution
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 18th, 2025
The 240th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 18th, 2025.
- Google fixed the ‘Find My Device’ name problem, but now Android needs better AirTags
- Arch Ultimate Edition: A Feature-Rich, Beautiful Desktop OS - The New Stack
- Arch Ultimate Edition is for anyone who wants the benefit of Arch Linux without having to go through the text-based installer.
- This Week in Plasma: HDR calibration wizard
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in Plasma"! Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor
- 33,333 Pages Since Migrating to Our Static Site Generator (SSG) [original]
We don't yet have a time, only date and venue
- GNU/Linux "Market Share" Has Risen in Croatia [original]
Windows is definitely down
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.6, Linux 6.12.28, Linux 6.6.90, Linux 6.1.138 and Linux 5.15.182
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.7 kernel
- KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta Release
Here are the new modules available in the Plasma 6.4 beta
- Material 3 Expressive’s new loading indicator is already in Android 16
- Celluloid 0.29 Video Player Fixes Nvidia Flickering and UI Glitches
Celluloid 0.29 open-source video player is out
- Wine 10.8
The Wine development release 10.8 is now available
- Debian 12.11 “Bookworm” Released with 81 Bug Fixes and 45 Security Updates
- The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.11 as the tenth ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
- Debian 13 (Trixie) Installer Reaches First Release Candidate
Debian Installer Trixie RC 1 is here with Linux kernel 6.12, improved EFI support
- These 4 Linux Commands Show You the Path of an Executable File
Want to display the path of an executable Linux file? Several Linux commands
- NomadBSD is a persistent live system for USB flash drives
NomadBSD is a persistent live system for USB flash drives, based on FreeBSD
- Transitous Hack Weekend in July
Hack weekends, sprints or however you want to call this are a long established thing in e.g. the KDE or OSM communities
