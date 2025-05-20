news
today's howtos
[Older] HowTo Geek ☛ How to Host Your Own Website with Docker and Nginx Proxy Manager
Have you wanted to run your own website, but hate the idea of paying hosting fees? That's where I recently found myself, so here's how I spun up a quick website using Docker, Nginx Proxy Manager, and Ghost.
What Do You Need to Run a Personal Website?
Running a personal website has a few prerequisites. By the time you're up and running, you should have a domain name, a server to host your website on (which can even be an old laptop, NUC, or Raspberry Pi), Docker, and a few containers deployed.
[Older] HowTo Geek ☛ Build Linux Software From Source in 3 Easy Steps
Installing from source can seem a bit more intimidating than using your package manager. But three simple commands help ensure the process is still hassle-free.
What Is Building From Source?
Programs that you run on your computer are either interpreted or compiled. The former are text files containing the code that another program—an interpreter—will read and execute when you run them. The latter are standalone binary files that contain machine code and run directly.
Compiled executables are very common, especially for larger programs. When you build from source, you use a compiler—like gcc—to generate an executable from the application’s source code, which may be distributed across many individual files
[Older] XDA ☛ Dotfiles are the underrated tool most users are missing out on
We all love automation and customization, and that’s why it’s a bit strange that some of the most understated and powerful tools available to users are the humble dotfiles. Often hidden away in the depths of your home directory, these files form the backbone of your personal computing environment. Dotfiles get their name from the Linux hidden configuration files, but they broadly describe any configuration file on any system, Windows included.
[Older] Network World ☛ More math on the Linux command line
With the right math command, you can do anything from simple to fairly complex calculations on Linux.
HowTo Geek ☛ Amazon Fire TV Has a Command Line, Here's How to Access It
Did you know that Amazon's Fire TV has a full command line you can access? It does! It's all because Fire TV is currently based on the Android kernel. With this, you're able to use ADB to access a full terminal experience on your Amazon Fire TV.
I'll show you how to do it, and offer a few good uses for this trick.
Amazon’s Fire TV Uses Android as Its Base
Since its inception, Amazon has used Android as the basis for its Fire TV media streaming devices. In 2023, it was reported that Amazon would be developing its own in-house operating system, which was then re-confirmed in 2024. Just last week, it came out (via 9to5 Google) that Amazon plans to switch to Vega OS, its in-house OS for Fire TV, by the end of 2025.
However, for the time being, Amazon's Fire TV is still based on Android, which means that Android's built-in command line functions can be used on it.