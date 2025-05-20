Installing from source can seem a bit more intimidating than using your package manager. But three simple commands help ensure the process is still hassle-free.

What Is Building From Source?

Programs that you run on your computer are either interpreted or compiled. The former are text files containing the code that another program—an interpreter—will read and execute when you run them. The latter are standalone binary files that contain machine code and run directly.

Compiled executables are very common, especially for larger programs. When you build from source, you use a compiler—like gcc—to generate an executable from the application’s source code, which may be distributed across many individual files