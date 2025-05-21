news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 21, 2025



Quoting: I activated the Linux terminal on my Pixel, and you should too - Android Authority —

Google Pixels can claim many exclusive features, including camera modes like Best Take and Add Me, and UI additions like At A Glance. But it can now add another feature to the list: the Linux Terminal app. Rolled out to Pixels with the March 2025 Pixel Drop update, the feature uses Android’s built-in virtualization capabilities to run a version of Debian accessible via the terminal. In simpler terms, Pixel users now have access to a Linux distribution right on their phones.

This means common commands and utilities usually beyond the reach of Android users can now be issued on the phone. The terminal supports installing packages, retrieving information on the phone, and various internet-related tasks. Anything you can do on a desktop Linux terminal, you can do on this app.