KDE: Do Not Disturb

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 21, 2025



Quoting: Do Not Disturb | Merritt Codes —

This was a little odd, and led to some inconsistencies. Plus only Plasma knew about the user's preference to see notifications in fullscreen, and despite notifications being inhibited reading org.freedesktop.Notifications.Inhibited would return false.

I changed this to actually use do not disturb when a fullscreen window is focused. This is more predictable and in-line with what the user would expect, enhancing the UX and communication with other parts of the system and apps.