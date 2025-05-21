news
IBM Red Hat is Selling Microsoft, Windows, LLM Slop, and Proprietary Software
-
Red Hat Official ☛ What's next? Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 and beyond
Demands on IT are always growing, while the resources (financial, technical, human) stay the same or shrink. Even if the personnel budget is there, new Linux talent may not be—93% of hiring managers struggle finding people with open source skills, according to The Linux Foundation.
-
LWN ☛ Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux 10 released
Red Hat has announced the release of Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) 10. A blog post accompanying the release provides details on some of the more notable features, such as encrypted DNS, a developer preview of RHEL 10 for RISC-V, and image mode for RHEL using bootc.Image mode for RHEL lets you deploy your OS as a bootc image to your hardware, virtual machine or cloud, and then layer your app on top of it. That's a far less complex operation than traditional packaged deployments, and it gives developers and image maintainers a common experience and total control over their environment.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ What's new in image builder for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
With the release of RHEL 10, both versions of image builder have exciting new features and improvements.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Unleashing innovation in Red Hat Enterprise Linux with extensions repository
The RHEL extensions repository is a collection of software, curated by Red Hat, that includes developer tools, open source libraries, and niche utilities. Its primary goal is to deliver high-value, fast-moving software through Red Hat's secure supply chain. This means you get access to software that's up to date, and built and signed by Red Hat.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat partners with SiFive for a RISC-V developer preview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
SiFive is one of the pioneers of the RISC-V architecture, and a natural partner for Red Hat as we build an implementation of RHEL for the developer community on RISC-V hardware. Offering early access to a developer preview of RHEL on such a popular platform is an example of the innovation that both companies represent to the industry.
-
Richard W.M. Jones: Red Bait / SiFive RHEL 10 on RISC-V developer release
Some colleagues of mine have been working hard on this for a really long time: [...]
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Introducing Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Microsoft Azure [Ed: IBM Red Hat is selling Microsoft proprietary junk; Microsoft a Top Sponsor at Red Hat Summit (IBM Selling Proprietary Spyware and Back Doors in a "Red" Trench Coat)]
Red Hat and Microsoft have a long history of collaborating on the delivery of new features and capabilities. Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Azure builds on that history by providing the foundation for taking your RHEL in Azure workloads to the next level and beyond.
-
Red Hat ☛ Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux now available for backdoored Windows Subsystem for Linux [Ed: Red Hat is promoting Windows]
-
Red Hat ☛ Getting started with RHEL on WSL [Ed: More of Red Hat selling Windows]
-
Red Hat ☛ LLM Semantic Router: Intelligent request routing for large language models
Today Red Bait announced project llm-d, a new distributed inference platform built to support our vision for an open source Hey Hi (AI) future. With llm-d, Red Bait and our ecosystem partners enable the vLLM platform to be distributed with prefill/decode disaggregation and KV cache awareness. We have introduced efficient KV cache management and synchronization. But this is just the beginning.
-
Red Hat ☛ How to use system-reinstall-bootc to install a bootc image
This guide demonstrates how to leverage
system-reinstall-bootcto quickly deploy a container-based operating system on AWS. We'll start with a fresh CentOS Stream 9 instance, install the necessary tool, and then convert it to a bootable container image using a standard CentOS base. This hands-on walkthrough provides the foundation for deploying immutable, containerized operating systems in your environment.
How to use system-reinstall-bootc
You can use a new or existing package mode system.
-
Red Hat ☛ Getting reasoning models enterprise-ready
The evolution of large language models (LLMs) is reaching a pivotal point: the ability to reason. This breakthrough in Hey Hi (AI) allows models to dissect complex challenges, understand nuanced contexts, and deliver more insightful conclusions. The recent emergence of open source reasoning models like DeepSeek-R1, demonstrating capabilities comparable to proprietary offerings, signals a significant opportunity for enterprises seeking to leverage advanced Hey Hi (AI) without being locked into closed ecosystems.
But what sets reasoning models apart?
-
Red Hat ☛ Optimize LLMs with LLM Compressor in Red Bait OpenShift AI
-
Red Hat ☛ llm-d: Kubernetes-native distributed inferencing
llm-d is a Kubernetes-native high-performance distributed LLM inference framework—a well-lit path for anyone to serve at scale, with the fastest time-to-value and competitive performance per dollar for most models across most hardware accelerators.
-
Red Hat ☛ What is the Red Bait Advanced Developer Suite? An overview
Development teams face pressure to deliver software faster to stay competitive. However, this urgency comes with a significant challenge: the escalating risks within the open source software supply chain. The Red Hat Advanced Developer Suite offers a comprehensive solution to help teams move fast without compromising safety.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Google Cloud
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Google Cloud represents the continuing collaboration between Red Hat and Google to deliver Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) that's optimized for Google Cloud. RHEL for Google Cloud continues to build on features and benefits available with RHEL today, including:
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat enhances security responsiveness for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Our commitment extends beyond addressing only the most severe potential exploits. In today's rapidly evolving technology landscape, particularly with the increasing adoption of enterprise AI workloads across hybrid cloud environments, the importance of choice and a resilient foundation is paramount. Red Hat understands this need, empowering our customers to innovate on a more secure and durable operating system that can adapt to both traditional and emerging challenges.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Customer Portal introduces AI-powered assistant, Ask Red Hat, built on open innovation [Ed: IBM boasts about slop; how insulting]
Today, we're excited to announce the immediate availability of Ask Red Hat, an innovative AI assistant on the Red Hat Customer Portal, seamlessly integrated with the wealth of information in our Knowledgebase, documentation and other helpful resources our users depend on. This 'Red Hat on Red Hat' generative AI (gen AI) chatbot is engineered to accelerate problem-solving for our users. More than just a tool, it's a powerful showcase of Granite, Llama Stack and Red Hat OpenShift AI in action, accessible to all Red Hat subscribers.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Post-quantum cryptography in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Management for modern IT: Red Hat Satellite 6.17 is now available
Identifying and addressing availability, performance, and security risks in your IT environment can be challenging. This can lead to reactive, time-consuming manual fixes that can leave your systems vulnerable. Today, Red Hat Insights users can identify these risks and provide configuration recommendations, taken from best practices accumulated over decades of supporting our customers and technologies. This requires systems to be connected directly to Red Hat over the internet, however, that might not be a viable option for environments with strict data privacy and security requirements.