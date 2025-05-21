IBM Red Hat is Selling Microsoft, Windows, LLM Slop, and Proprietary Software

This guide demonstrates how to leverage system-reinstall-bootc to quickly deploy a container-based operating system on AWS. We'll start with a fresh CentOS Stream 9 instance, install the necessary tool, and then convert it to a bootable container image using a standard CentOS base. This hands-on walkthrough provides the foundation for deploying immutable, containerized operating systems in your environment.

How to use system-reinstall-bootc

You can use a new or existing package mode system.