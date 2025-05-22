news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 22, 2025



Quoting: Prime OS on EndeavourOS: Can it Run? - Fosslicious —

Prime OS can be installed side by side with the Linux system. In the previous post on this blog, I discussed how to install Prime OS. At that time I tried it on Ubuntu, and the results were smooth. But in the comments column of my YouTube channel, there were some who complained about booting failure. I myself am not sure whether they followed the steps properly or just tried using a version that turned out to be incompatible. Because each person who fails has a different problem.

And this year, I use Endeavor OS as a daily driver for almost 1 year. I started using this Distro in July 2024 when i posted about this distro, and yeah ... it was posted by a user on the Endeavour OS forum and got some mixed comments, lol.