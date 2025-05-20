It’s everyone’s favorite time of year, election season! …Okay, maybe not the most exciting thing—but an extremely important one nonetheless.

For anyone who doesn’t know, GNOME is comprised of many parts: individual contributors and maintainers, adhoc teams of volunteers, a bunch of open source software in the form of apps and libraries, a whole bunch of infrastructure, and—importantly—a nonprofit foundation. The GNOME Foundation exists to help manage and support the organizational side of GNOME, act as the official face of the project to third parties, and delegate authority when/where it makes the most sense. The GNOME Foundation itself is governed by its elected Board of Directors.

If you contribute to GNOME, you’re eligible to become a member of the GNOME Foundation, which gets you some perks (like an @gnome.org email address and Matrix account, blog hosting and syndication, and access to Nextcloud and video conferencing tools)—but most importantly, GNOME Foundation members vote to elect the Board of Directors.