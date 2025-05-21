A Lot More Red Hat-Sponsored Fake 'Journalism', Especially Hey Hi (AI) Hype to Exaggerate Potential of Slop

Tux Machines

Encryption Under Threat: The UK’s Backdoor Mandate and Its Impact on Online Safety

Encryption is an essential component of a safe and trustworthy Internet. Weakening it not only undermines personal privacy but also jeopardizes national security and global cybersecurity standards. 

LinuxGizmos.com

ASUS IoT Unveils RUC-1000 Series with 600W GPU Support and Up to 4000 TOPS at Computex 2025

ASUS IoT has announced the RUC-1000 series at Computex 2025, introducing what it describes as the world’s first 2U 19-inch rugged edge AI GPU computer with PCIe 5.0 support for up to 600W GPUs. Designed for edge AI deployments in industrial environments, the new series includes the RUC-1000G and RUC-1000D models, offering performance scalability and ruggedized reliability for machine vision, video analytics, and smart automation.

SiFive and Red Hat Collaborate to Bring RHEL 10 to RISC-V Development

SiFive has announced a new collaboration with Red Hat to deliver a developer preview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 for the RISC-V architecture. The initial support is available on the SiFive HiFive Premier P550 development platform, giving developers a path to build and test enterprise and cloud workloads on RISC-V hardware.

AMI Aptio V Firmware Powers Radxa Orion O6 at COMPUTEX 2025

AMI has announced that its Aptio V UEFI Firmware will power the Radxa Orion O6 demo platform at COMPUTEX Taipei 2025. Described as the “World’s First Open Source Armv9 Motherboard,” the compact Orion O6 Mini ITX board is designed for AI, edge computing, and multimedia-intensive workloads.

Boardcon Idea3576 SBC Showcases RK3576 SoC with CAN Bus and Dual Gigabit Ethernet

Boardcon has recently introduced the Idea3576, a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3576. Key features include CAN, RS485, 4G connectivity, and support for Debian 12.

Avaota Previews C1 SBC in Raspberry Pi A Form Factor with Allwinner H618

Avaota has recently shared details about the C1, a compact single-board computer in the Raspberry Pi A form factor. Based on the Allwinner H618 processor, the board is a variant of the Yuzuki Chameleon and expands the Avaota SBC lineup with a small-footprint, feature-rich design aimed at embedded development and multimedia applications.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.15.1

For more details, read our changelog.

9to5Linux

Fwupd 2.0.10 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for Lenovo Legion Touchpad

Fwupd 2.0.10 is here about two weeks after fwupd 2.0.9 with support for Lenovo Legion touchpad, Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard, as well as Poly Studio V72 and V12 video bars, and support for including the AGESA version as the summary of the AMD secure processor device.

AlmaLinux OS 9.6 Is Out as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6

Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6, AlmaLinux OS 9.6 continues to enhance performance, development tools, and security.

Latest Steam Client Update Improves Game Recordings and Remote Play on Linux

For Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update adds support for automatically installing the Proton Voice Files speech synthesis data when necessary, improves support for game recordings that contain a green bar on the right side of the image when using HEVC encoding on AMD systems if the game window width isn’t a multiple of 64, and improves Game Recording and Remote Play video streams that show green frames when capturing Vulkan games on Intel GPUs.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 highlights include Red Hat Enterprise Linux Lightspeed for integrating generative AI directly within the platform to provide users with context-aware guidance and actionable recommendations through a natural language interface.

A Lot More Red Hat-Sponsored Fake 'Journalism', Especially Hey Hi (AI) Hype to Exaggerate Potential of Slop

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 21, 2025

Konsole tab layouts and KDE is finally getting a native virtual machine manager called "Karton"
Red Hat Buys Hey Hi (AI) SPAM Disguised as 'Journalism', Fedora Has Elections
IBM Red Hat is Selling Microsoft, Windows, LLM Slop, and Proprietary Software
Ubuntu 25.10 will Have a Brand New Terminal (and Image Viewer)
AlmaLinux OS 9.6 Is Out as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6
Zotac reveals next-gen gaming handheld with AMD Strix Point and Manjaro Linux
Android Leftovers
Google shows Project Astra controlling your Android phone
 
Audiocasts/Shows: Ask Noah Show, Open Source Lab, Destination Linux, What’s in the SOSS?
Mozilla Introducing Flavius Floare and Talking MZLA with Ryan Sipes of Thunderbird
Open Hardware/Modding: Flipper Zero, Arduino, RISC-V, and More
Microsoft's Latest Openwashing Propaganda (Proprietary is Now "Open Source")
today's howtos
Games: Consoles, Steam DRM, and Oldies
Systemd Continues Raising Concerns for Linux Users
Systemd is one of the more controversial elements in Linux, but the latest version is raising some serious concerns about security, performance, and the future of Linux
Fwupd 2.0.10 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for Lenovo Legion Touchpad
Fwupd 2.0.10 is out today as the tenth maintenance update to the latest fwupd 2.0 release of this open-source Linux firmware update utility with support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.
Apt 3.1 Added New Option to Exclude App Packages from A Repository
[DE] Austrian radio broadcast re. open source
Linux Graphics and More
Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
today's howtos
Games: RoadCraft, Preserve, and More
Android Leftovers
Android Auto gets video and browser apps ‘soon,’ more weather apps finally coming
I activated the Linux terminal on my Pixel, and you should too
Here’s the skinny on the easiest way to bring Linux to your phone
Best Free and Open Source Software
SiFive and Red Hat Collaborate to Bring RHEL 10 to RISC-V Development
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space and Late Night Linux
Open Hardware/Modding: Purism, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Security Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Kernel Space: OpenBSD, Linux, and Graphics
GNOME "False Flag Attacks" and Cassidy James Blaede on Next GNOME Foundation Board of Directors
Latest From Official Site of Red Hat (Summit Started
Web Browsers That Are Proprietary: Vivaldi and Chrome
today's howtos
Steam’s May Client Update Improves Linux Game Recording
Context Menu Compare Extension “nautilus-compare” is back in Ubuntu
For those who need to compare files, folders, and version controlled projects regularly
Kontainer is a GUI tool to manage Distrobox containers
This is free and open source software
StarFive VisionFive v2 and FreeBSD
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Today, Red Hat announced the general availability of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10 operating system series, a major update introducing new features and enhancements.
Damn Small Linux revived my aging Eee PC. Here’s how to use it to resurrect any old computer
Even an 18-year-old netbook can browse the modern web
Radxa NIO 5A credit card-sized Mediatek Genio 520 SBC showcased at Computex 2025
Mediatek mentions support for Android, Yocto Linux, and Ubuntu OS for the Genio 520/720, and NVIDIA TAO Toolkit for the 10 TOPS NPU
LibreOffice 25.8 Alpha1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 25.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2025
MangoJuice is a GUI tool to configure MangoHud
OpenIndiana is a community supported illumos-based operating system
OpenIndiana is a free and open-source illumos distribution compatible with SPARC and x86-64 based computers
The Operating System. The real hardware (and environment) killer
Murena is proud to partner with Fairphone to provide a deGoogled, privacy-first phone that keeps your device useful for the long haul
today's howtos
Games: GOG, GE-Proton, Utopia Must Fall, and More
Android Leftovers
Google Wallet testing stronger security measures for Android and Wear OS
An Open-Source Wii U Gamepad
This Wii U gamepad emulator seeks to bridge that gap
Microsoft Broke Linux PCs; Now Microsoft Sites Credit It With 'Fixing' What It Broke (a Year Later)
Linux Mint 22 vs LMDE 6 Revisited: Which Should You Choose in 2025?
In our Linux Distro Reviews series, Linux Mint and LMDE 6 scored our highest ratings and remain our most recommended distros for newcomers and experienced users alike
LastOS slaps neon paint on Linux Mint and dares you to run Photoshop
LastOS is a tricked-out version of Linux Mint 22.1 with the Cinnamon desktop and some additional tools to make life easier for Windows folks
All Linux Is Not Free: 5 Distros That Ask for Your Money
Did you know that some Linux distros actually ask you for your money
Huawei Matebook Pro is the first laptop sold with HarmonyOS operating system
As software support would eventually run out, they had to work on an alternative named HarmonyOS
Free and Open Source Software
GhostBSD is a simple and elegant desktop BSD operating system
GhostBSD offers a user-friendly, desktop-oriented operating system based on FreeBSD
Kirigami Addons 1.8.0
Kirigami Addons is a collection of supplementary components for Kirigami
A Look at the Latest Linux KMS Color API Developments on AMD and Intel
This week, I reviewed the last available version of the Linux KMS Color API
Recent GNU/Linux Articles From Valnet Inc.
today's howtos
Kdenlive 25.04.1 released
Kdenlive 25.04.1 is now available, containing several fixes and improvements
Today in Techrights
Web and Book of R, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
today's howtos
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Best GNU/Linux Browsers, Web Browser Telemetry, and Tor Browser 14.5.2
Programming Leftovers
Linux 6.15-rc7
Android Leftovers
How to Share Your Android's Hotspot Using a QR Code
GIMP 3.0.4 Open-Source Image Editor Is Now Available for Download with Bug Fixes
GIMP 3.0.4 has been released today as the fourth maintenance update to the latest GIMP 3.0 series of this popular, free, open-source, and cross-platform image editor for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Debian Trixie Enters Hard Freeze, Edging Closer to Release
Debian Trixie’s hard freeze phase begins
15 Popular Games You Can Surprisingly Play on Linux
Gone are the days when Linux gamers had to jump through hoops to make their favorite games work on their favorite distro
Open Source Hiding In Plain Sight
You probably know Linux, but RTEMS is a high-reliability RTOS for aerospace
After Switching to Linux, This App Helped Me Drop Google for Good
Tired of Google's grip on your data? After switching to Linux
FlipperHeimer Geiger Counter module adds radiation sensing to Flipper Zero
including the Flipper Blackhat open-source dual-band Wi-Fi card running Linux and designed for penetration testing
Free and Open Source Software
Raspberry Pi OS – Debian-based distro
Raspberry Pi OS (previously called Raspbian) is the official supported operating system for the Raspberry Pi series of ARM-based single board computers
Review: GoboLinux 017.01
GoboLinux is an independently-developed Linux distribution with an alternative filesystem hierarchy that departs from established UNIX standards
Boardcon Idea3576 SBC Showcases RK3576 SoC with CAN Bus and Dual Gigabit Ethernet
According to the software section, the board supports Debian 12 and Buildroot
Latest From Linux Made Simple
Nobara 42: SteamOS alternative updated with better driver manager, custom app store, and new Linux kernel
Nobara Linux 42 packs a handful of interesting upgrades over the previous version of the gaming-centric Linux distribution
Today in Techrights
