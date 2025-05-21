A Lot More Red Hat-Sponsored Fake 'Journalism', Especially Hey Hi (AI) Hype to Exaggerate Potential of Slop

First up, since it's short: a quick happy note on Strix Point support in Linux. I blogged about this earlier, with my HP Omnibook 14 Ultra laptop with Ryzen Hey Hi (AI) 9 365 CPU, and it wasn't going great. I figured out some workarounds, but in fact the video hang thing was still happening at that point, despite all the cargo-cult-y command line args. But as of recent 6.15 RCs, it has been more or less fixed! I can still pretty reliably cause one of these "VCN ring timeout" issues just by playing videos, but now the driver reliably recovers from them; my external display goes blank for a few seconds, then comes back and works as normal. Apparently that should also now be fixed, which is great news. I want to give kudos to the awesome AMD folks working on all these problems, they're doing a great job.