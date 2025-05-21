news
A Lot More Red Hat-Sponsored Fake 'Journalism', Especially Hey Hi (AI) Hype to Exaggerate Potential of Slop
Red Hat Extends Scope and Reach of OpenShift Platform [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored site]
Red Hat today expanded the portfolio of offerings it provides on top of Red Bait OpenShift to include a suite of tools for developers in addition to making OpenShift Lightspeed, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) developed in collaboration with IBM, generally available.
IT Jungle ☛ IBM Preserves Memory Investments Across Power10 And Power11 [Ed: IBM-connected site, with IBM sponsored writer, i.e. the usual]
While the central processing unit inside every server gets all of the glory and much of the budget, these days it is the main memory that stores the data and gives that CPU memory that is perhaps more important and is actually the most costly part of the overall system.
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat builds real-world Hey Hi (AI) infrastructure from upstream to inference [Ed: Buzzwords festival funded by Red Hat, with this publisher being paid to play along and pretend to do "journalism"]
Silicon Angle ☛ AMD and Red Bait double down on Hey Hi (AI) infrastructure flexibility [Ed: Yet more "Hey Hi (AI)" nonsense sponsored by Red Hat to cover Red Hat]
Adam Williamson: Messing with "AI" (it's not great), and Strix Point (Ryzen Hey Hi (AI) 365) updates (it's getting better!)
First up, since it's short: a quick happy note on Strix Point support in Linux. I blogged about this earlier, with my HP Omnibook 14 Ultra laptop with Ryzen Hey Hi (AI) 9 365 CPU, and it wasn't going great. I figured out some workarounds, but in fact the video hang thing was still happening at that point, despite all the cargo-cult-y command line args. But as of recent 6.15 RCs, it has been more or less fixed! I can still pretty reliably cause one of these "VCN ring timeout" issues just by playing videos, but now the driver reliably recovers from them; my external display goes blank for a few seconds, then comes back and works as normal. Apparently that should also now be fixed, which is great news. I want to give kudos to the awesome AMD folks working on all these problems, they're doing a great job.
Dolphin Publications B V ☛ Red Hat launches RHEL 10 with intelligence and security for hybrid cloud [Ed: More buzzwords than substance]
Network World ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux update advances security, containerization and AI [Ed: More blunt puff pieces for Red Hat with buzzwords thrown in]
Network World ☛ Red Hat releases tool to manage edge devices at scale… and to drive cars
The big edge computing news from Red Hat Summit is the first continuously certified Linux OS for vehicles.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Partners Turbocharge Hybrid Cloud and AI Innovation on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 [Ed: An ocean of buzzwords]
The 3 big things you need to know from Red Hat Summit [Ed: Basically "hey hi", "hey hi", and RHEL with "hey hi" marketing slant]