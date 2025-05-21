news
Tribblix is an illumos-based operating system with a retro style
Tribblix is an open source operating system. Based on illumos, it blends a retro style with modern components. Tribblix isn’t just a spin or repackaging of another illumos distribution. It’s a completely independent distribution that, while sharing the key illumos technologies such as ZFS, zones, DTrace, and SMF, has been essentially built from scratch, with its own build and packaging system.
Tribblix is a traditional system. Software is distributed as SVR4 packages, lightweight window managers are preferred over heavy desktop environments, the primary desktop option is Xfce, and MATE and Enlightenment are also available, plus many others.
The system is flexible, fast, and familiar to those who’ve used Solaris in the past, while shipping modern software on the solid foundation it’s based on.