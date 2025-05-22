news
Games: Humble Bundle, Steam Deck, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get some dino games like Parkasaurus, Amber Isle and Prehistoric Kingdom in this Humble Bundle
The Stomp & Chomp Humble Bundle is live with 7 dinosaur themed games for you to dive into park building or for you to fight them off. The full bundle is cheaper than some of these are individually even on best discount, so it's a good deal.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's some Steam Deck Verified games coming in 2025 to get excited about
As we enter the midpoint of 2025, you might be curious to know what upcoming games are Steam Deck Verified. I've looked under every rock on Steam and found a bunch you may want to add to your wishlist.
GamingOnLinux ☛ FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time is out today and Steam Deck Verified
LEVEL5 Inc. are releasing FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time today and the good news is that it's Steam Deck Verified. So it will work great on Desktop Linux and other SteamOS systems. The game does have Easy Anti-Cheat, which they've clearly enabled and so it's listed on our anti-cheat page.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The latest HELLDIVERS 2 update is going to suck away lots of hours and it's discounted
Arrowhead Game Studios have just launched a major update to the popular co-op shooter HELLDIVERS 2, and with that there's many new enemies to face along with more customization options.
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA release fresh details on their current Wayland support and future plans
NVIDIA have put up a new official forum post going over the level of Wayland support available in their current Linux drivers, along with what future plans they have. This replaces the post they detailed last year, with new information based on their current 575 driver series.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Lead a team of mercenaries in the tactical top-down shooter Regulators out now
Originally called Regulator City and now just Regulators, it's the latest action game from indie developer Orangepixel known for the likes of Gunslugs, Heroes of Loot, Residual and more.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Wandering Village 1.0 due in July with a price rise coming real soon
Stray Fawn Studio just announced that The Wandering Village, a city-builder on the back of a giant walking creature, will fully release on July 17th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Thinky Direct will show off lots of puzzle and problem-solving games on May 29
Thinky Games have announced the Thinky Direct showcase for May 29, bringing with it some exclusive new trailers and reveals for various games.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Manjaro Linux lead gives more info on the new ZOTAC GAMING ZONE handheld with AMD
The Project Lead of Manjaro Linux, Philip Müller, has given a status update with more info on their partnership with ZOTAC on the new prototype ZOTAC GAMING ZONE handheld.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa 25.1.1 is out now with the AMD GPU fix for DOOM: The Dark Ages
Developer Eric Engestrom announced today the release of Mesa 25.1.1 graphics drivers, a bug-fix release for the latest major version of the open source drivers.