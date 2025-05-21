news
today's howtos
[Repeat] Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Add, Remove and Update Software in Debian and Ubuntu Using Apt
Linux has a multitude of ways to install software. We can build our own executables or use AppImage to run containerized applications. But at the heart of many Linux distros is a package management system, which for Debian based systems, such as the Raspberry Pi and Ubuntu, is Apt.
Apt, the Advanced Packaging Tool is a command line application which handles the installation, categorization and removal of applications and their dependencies from the software repositories. Apt is the heart of Debian systems and the lessons learnt are applicable from the $35 Raspberry Pi to million dollar super computers. Apt is available via the Terminal and we can even administrate systems remotely using a remote connection such as SSH.
Sean Goedecke ☛ Diffusion models explained simply
Typically with a variational autoencoder (VAE) model that is trained first. That model learns to turn a big image tensor into a smaller random-looking tensor, while still being able to convert it back into the original image. Why use a VAE rather than an existing well-known compression like JPEG?
Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Zip Files in the Linux Terminal
In this how-to, we’ll look at the zip command, a useful utility that enables us to specify lists of files, set a level of data compression and create compressed archives.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install GCC on Fedora 42
Fedora 42 comes with one of the most advanced iterations of the GNU Toolchain to date, featuring GCC 15 as its crown jewel. Whether you’re developing software, compiling from source, or learning system programming, installing GCC on your Fedora 42 system is an essential first step.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Mautic on AlmaLinux 9
In today’s digital marketing landscape, having a robust marketing automation platform is essential for businesses looking to streamline their marketing efforts. Mautic stands out as a powerful open-source alternative to costly proprietary solutions, offering features like email marketing, lead management, campaign automation, and detailed analytics.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pyenv on Debian 12
Python development often requires working with multiple Python versions simultaneously. Whether you’re maintaining legacy code, testing compatibility across versions, or experimenting with the latest features, having the right tools to manage Python environments is essential.
ID Root ☛ How To Install UVdesk on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Customer support is a critical component of any successful business. Providing timely and effective assistance to customers can significantly enhance their experience and boost your company’s reputation. UVdesk, an open-source SaaS-based helpdesk system, offers businesses a comprehensive solution for managing customer inquiries efficiently.
ID Root ☛ How To Fix 422 Unprocessable Content
When developing web applications or managing APIs, encountering HTTP status codes is inevitable. Among these, the 422 Unprocessable Content error stands as one of the most challenging to diagnose and resolve.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker Desktop on Fedora 42
Docker Desktop provides a powerful interface for containerization tools on GNU/Linux systems, offering developers and system administrators an intuitive way to manage containers. Fedora 42, the latest release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution, works well with Docker, but requires specific installation steps to ensure proper functionality.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ClipGrab on AlmaLinux 9
ClipGrab is a powerful, free video downloader and converter that allows users to save videos from popular platforms like Vimeo, and Facebook. For AlmaLinux 9 users seeking an efficient multimedia solution, ClipGrab offers a straightforward way to download and convert online videos in various formats.
TecMint ☛ 10 Must-Know Linux Commands You Probably Missed – Part 4
In this fourth installment, we’re bringing you yet another batch of underrated Linux commands that pack a punch. These are tools that many users, especially beginners, might not stumble upon during regular use, but once discovered, they quickly become indispensable.