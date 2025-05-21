news
Mozilla Introducing Flavius Floare and Talking MZLA with Ryan Sipes of Thunderbird
Mozilla ☛ Support.Mozilla.Org: Introducing Flavius Floare
Hi folks,
I’m so excited to share that Flavius Floare joined our team recently as a Technical Writer. He’s working alongside with Dayani to handle the Knowledge Base articles. Here’s a bit more from Flavius himself:
Hi, everyone. My name is Flavius, and I’m joining the SUMO team as the new Technical Writer. I’m really excited to be here and look forward to collaborating with you. My goal is to be as helpful as possible, so feel free to reach out to me with suggestions or feedback.
Thunderbird ☛ VIDEO: Talking MZLA with Ryan Sipes
In this month’s Community Office Hours, we’re chatting with our director Ryan Sipes. This talk opens with a brief history of Thunderbird and ends on our plans for its future. In between, we explain more about MZLA and its structure, and how this compares to the Mozilla Foundation and Corporation. We’ll also cover the new Thunderbird Pro and Thundermail announcement And we talk about how Thunderbird put the fun in fundraising!