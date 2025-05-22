news
Egghead is a simple trivia app - LinuxLinks
Egghead is a simple trivia app. The quiz is sourced from the Open Trivia Database.
This is free and open source software.
Hand TeX is a handwritten LaTeX symbol classifier - LinuxLinks
Hand TeX is a GUI tool that lets you draw the symbol to find out what LaTeX command to use.
Hand TeX renders your strokes to a flat image and uses a convolutional neural network to classify the symbol. This approach ignores the order you draw the strokes in, focusing solely on the shape of the symbol.
This is free and open source software.
gopher64 is an N64 emulator written in Rust - LinuxLinks
gopher64 is an N64 emulator written in Rust.