Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 highlights include Red Hat Enterprise Linux Lightspeed for integrating generative AI directly within the platform to provide users with context-aware guidance and actionable recommendations through a natural language interface.
It also integrates Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) compliance for post-quantum cryptography to help organizations better defend against future “harvest now; decrypt later” attacks, as well as image mode for Red Hat Enterprise Linux as a simple and consistent approach to building, deploying, and managing the operating system using container technologies.
Three years after its major previous release, RHEL 9, Red Hat, a leading enterprise Linux provider, has officially released Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10, powered by kernel 6.12.
But before we go any further, let me make one thing crystal clear—RHEL 10 is designed entirely with businesses and cloud computing in mind. In other words, if you’re a home Linux enthusiast, there’s probably not a whole lot here that’ll excite you.
That said, let’s take a look at what’s new. There are a ton of updates, so I’ll focus on highlighting just the most important ones below.
The big novelty is Lightspeed, an AI-powered assistant that pops up right at the command line. Users can type plain-English queries—think, “Why did my SSH service just croak?”—and receive context-aware remediation steps drawn from decades of Red Hat support data.