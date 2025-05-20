OpenIndiana is a community supported illumos-based operating system

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2025



By default, the windowing GUI system is based on the popular MATE system. OpenIndiana supports a wide range of popular software, including the main open source Internet server software, databases, Internet client software, development languages and tools and more.

OpenIndiana also has a powerful package manager, IPS, for updating and installing new software.

OpenIndiana obtains its name from Project Indiana, an open source effort by Sun Microsystems (now Oracle Corporation) to produce OpenSolaris, a community developed Unix-like distribution based on Sun Solaris. Project Indiana was led by Ian Murdock, founder of the Debian Linux Distribution.