Fedora 43 Drops GNOME X11 Support, Goes All-In on Wayland
Fedora Linux has officially decided to move exclusively to the Wayland graphical platform for its GNOME desktop environment starting with Fedora 43, scheduled for release in late October or early November.
The decision, recently finalized by Fedora’s Engineering Steering Committee (FESCo), a key governing body within the Fedora Project that oversees various technical decisions related to the distro’s development, was made with a clear majority (five votes in favor, two against).
Neal Gompa, the change proposal owner, highlighted that the GNOME X11 session has received minimal testing and very limited development efforts upstream, leading to many unresolved bugs.