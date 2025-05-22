news
Open Hardware/Modding: RISV-V, PocketBeagle, ESP32, and More
Arduino ☛ New arrivals: Nano Connector Carrier + 7 Modulino® nodes to supercharge your projects
We’re excited to introduce two tiny additions to the Arduino ecosystem that will make a big difference: the Nano Connector Carrier and seven new Modulino® nodes, now available individually in the Arduino Store!
CentOS ☛ Initial CentOS Support for RISC-V
It's not every day that a new computer Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) begins to attract support in the industry. The last time that Red Bait implemented a new ISA was with Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) 7.2 adding an implementation for the ARM design of CPUs.
[Repeat] Unicorn Media ☛ Rocky GNU/Linux 10 Will Run on RISC-V
When Rocky GNU/Linux 10 is released, it will join a growing number of GNU/Linux distros that support the open source RISC-V instruction set.
CNX Software ☛ PocketBeagle 2 Rev A1 board gets 1.4 GHz Sitara AM6254 quad-core Cortex-A53/Cortex-M4F SoC with 3D GPU
The PocketBeagle 2 was first introduced with a 1.0 GHz Texas Instruments Sitara AM6232 dual-core Cortex-A53 GPUless SoC in February with Rev A0 of the PCB. The BeagleBoard.org Foundation has now released a new PocketBeagle 2 Rev A1 board with a 1.4 GHz Sitara AM6254 quad-core Cortex-A53/Cortex-M4F SoC with a 3D GPU.
Olimex ☛ New Plastic Box for ESP32-EVB and ESP32-EVB-EA can be used with both internal PCB and external antenna
Now we have plastic box BOX-ESP32-EVB which works both with internal and external antenna version.
CNX Software ☛ ELTAY SC SBC is a Russian alternative to the Raspberry Pi based on Elvees SKIF “Scythian” quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 SoC
Elron ELTAY SC is a credit card-sized SBC powered by an Elvees SKIF “Scythian” quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 SoC that serves as an alternative to the Raspberry Pi, Orange Pi, Banana Pi, Radxa ROCK Pi, etc… for the Russian market. Getting SBCs in Russia has been more complicated in recent years due to sanctions, although it’s still possible to import Chinese SBCs directly and Raspberry Pi via the grey market.
CNX Software ☛ Adafruit Sparkle Motion Stick – A compact ESP32-S3 USB WLED controller board with dual 5V LED outputs, an I2S Mic, and a snap-fit enclosure
Adafruit has recently released the Adafruit Sparkle Motion Stick, a compact, WLED-friendly Neopixel USB controller board built around an ESP32-S3 Module designed for audio-reactive LED projects, cosplay props, holiday lighting, and more. The module comes with a USB Type-A port for programming and power input (5V, 2A max), and a simple enclosure for protection (not weatherproof). It includes a built-in I2S microphone for audio-reactive effects, an IR receiver for remote control. Other than that it has a user-programmable button, an onboard NeoPixel LED, and a red status LED with two 5V-level shifted signal outputs with power and to connect the LEDs a screw terminal blocks.
CNX Software ☛ $130 STMicro P-NUCLEO-IOD5A1 modular IO-Link development kit features STM32, transceiver, and actuator boards
STMicroelectronics P-NUCLEO-IOD5A1 is a new modular IO-Link development kit designed to simplify building actuators and sensors by providing all necessary hardware and software for industrial automation projects. We’ve recently come across more solutions for the 3-wire IO-Link bi-directional and point-to-point (P2P) industrial communication protocol based on the IEC 61131-9 standard with ICs and products such as Renesas CCE4511 IO-Link master, STMicro EVLIOL4LSV1 IO-Link actuator board, and an IO-Link Master HAT for the Raspberry Pi.