news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2025



Quoting: Radxa NIO 5A credit card-sized Mediatek Genio 520 SBC showcased at Computex 2025 - CNX Software —

The Mediatek Genio 520 SBC is designed for edge computing, intelligent security, Smart Retail, cloud computing, and Smart Home applications. The Genio 520 was announced along with the Genio 720 last March, so it’s very new, and it will likely take a while before the board is released.

While we don’t have anything specific about software/OS for the Radxa NIO 5A, Mediatek mentions support for Android, Yocto Linux, and Ubuntu OS for the Genio 520/720, and NVIDIA TAO Toolkit for the 10 TOPS NPU.

We don’t have pricing information, but we can always speculate. The Radxa NIO 12L SBC starts at $99 with 4GB RAM and 64GB UFS storage, while the more compact Radxa ROCK 5C credit card-sized SBC with a Rockchip RK3588 SoC and 4GB RAM goes for $59.90, so I’d expect the Radxa NIO 5A to be around $70 with 4GB LPDDR5 and no storage. Only time will tell.

Thanks to TLS for the photos!