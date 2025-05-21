news
Linux Graphics and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA 570.153.02 driver released for Linux with a couple fixes
NVIDIA have released driver version 570.153.02, a new bug-fix release for their current main stable driver version for Linux gamers. In case you missed it: back in late April, NVIDIA revealed a new security flaw in their drivers so you're going to want to make sure you're up to date.
David Rosenthal ☛ The Dawn Of Nvidia's Technology
Because Nvidia became one of the most valuable companies in the world, there are now two books explaining its rise and extolling the genius of Jensen Huang, Tae Kim's The Nvidia Way: Jensen Huang and the making of a tech giant, and Steven Witt's The Thinking Machine: Jensen Huang, Nvidia, and the World's Most Coveted Microchip. For the later 90% of the history I wasn't there, so I won't comment on their treatment of that part. But for the pre-history at Sun Microsystems and the first 10% of the history I was there. Kim's account of the business side of this era is detailed and, although it was three decades ago, matches my recollections.
Witt's account of the business side of the early history is much less detailed and some of the details don't match what I remember.
Josh Byrd ☛ Offloading SVG transitions to the GPU using layers
Previously I wrote about leveraging steps() in CSS animations to enhance SVG transitions performance by essentially "lowering the framerate" of the transition. This worked well, but ultimately it wasn't enough, because CSS fill isn't GPU accellerated. In order to get silky smooth fading between two complex SVGs, I needed to make sure work was being offloaded to the GPU.