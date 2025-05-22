I’m already at the point where I feel pretty comfortable with the basics and I probably know about Vim than I ever did. Still, I definitely not as productive as I want to be and I often have to pause and think how to adjust my work habits to match the Vim way. One of the areas that I struggle the most with is that it’s very hard to work on multiple projects with the same Vim instance. I know that’s not how most people use Vim, but it’s something I’m quite used to and it’s taking some time to adjust. I’m also struggling with the weird (and very central) file plugin and figuring out how to tweak various settings for different file types. I know that’s subjective, but right now Emacs’s notion of major and minor modes seems pretty fantastic to me in comparison. Oh, well… perhaps I’ll see the light one day!