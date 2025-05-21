news
[DE] Austrian radio broadcast re. open source
yesterday there was a german language radio broadcast by a quality media radio station in austria, OE1, by ORF, the austrian public service broadcaster.
The content re. open source, however, does not seem of high quality to me. It covers from Dennis M. Ritchie/Ken Thompson/UNIX to the Internet to Richard Stallman to the origins of the WWW to OpenAI. From copyright to copyleft to GNU and the BSD license.
If you want to hear for yourself (german only), there are some instructions below.
Warning, the broadcast might be available for seven days only, counting from yesterday 2025-05-19 Europe/Vienna time. (The rules regardings this are currently changing in austria.)
The page of the radio broadcast yesterday is https://oe1.orf.at/player/20250519/794864 (In firefox, go to "page info" (ctrl+i), switch to the media tab and scroll down to audio to find the download URL.)
The page of the series is here: https://sound.orf.at/collection/2/102422/wie-offen-ist-open-source
The download was hidden behind this long string when I was there: https://loopstream01.apa.at/?channel=oe1&shoutcast=0&player=radiothek_v1&referer=oe1.o \ rf.at&_=1747764766994&userid=8492b271-bb2e-423e-841a-70ad379ae60b&id=2025-05-19_1905_tl_51_7DaysMon37_2656659.mp3&offset=0&offsetende=1497000
Enjoy or get annoyed - but don't blame me.
Marcus