Radxa ROCK 4D with RK3576 SoC, PCIe Gen2 x1, Gigabit Ethernet, and PoE Support Starts at $30

Within the Tor protocol, Relay Families help make sure that an honest relay operator is never in a position to appear in the same circuit or observe two points of a circuit to mount a traffic correlation attack.1

Radxa has introduced a single-board computer with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi 3, powered by the octa-core Rockchip RK3576 system-on-chip. Key features of the new ROCK 4D include PCIe Gen2 expansion, Gigabit Ethernet with PoE support, and broad I/O compatibility.

ASUS IoT has announced the RUC-1000 series at Computex 2025, introducing what it describes as the world’s first 2U 19-inch rugged edge AI GPU computer with PCIe 5.0 support for up to 600W GPUs. Designed for edge AI deployments in industrial environments, the new series includes the RUC-1000G and RUC-1000D models, offering performance scalability and ruggedized reliability for machine vision, video analytics, and smart automation.

SiFive has announced a new collaboration with Red Hat to deliver a developer preview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 for the RISC-V architecture. The initial support is available on the SiFive HiFive Premier P550 development platform, giving developers a path to build and test enterprise and cloud workloads on RISC-V hardware.