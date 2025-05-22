news
today's howtos
Jakub Steiner ☛ Ode to HTML - Even a Stopped Clock
People are often surprised to see major projects like gnome.org, brand.gnome.org, circle.gnome.org and my own jimmac.eu built with plain HTML. Yes you do repeat yourself and inconsistencies creep in. But with integrated version control and web based editors, fixes are a click away. More people can edit plain HTML than any bespoke stack.
Own HowTo ☛ How to Install Ubuntu 24.04 via WSL on backdoored Windows 11 [Ed: That's basically telling people to use Windows and not really explore GNU/Linux]
When it comes to WSL, WSL is very useful tool that you can use to quickly install and run Ubuntu in backdoored Windows 11.
WSL is free, and it can be installed in backdoored Windows 11 and backdoored Windows 10 easily via backdoored Windows store app, or via the Powershell terminal.
Linux Handbook ☛ Using Split backdoored Windows With Vim
Vim allows you to use multiple windows in the same terminal screen. You can split them horizontally and vertically and move between them with shortcuts.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Find and Manage Your IP Address: A Step-by-Step Guide
What’s an IP Address? Before we jump in, let’s quickly understand what an IP address is. It’s a unique number that identifies your device—like your phone, laptop, or router—on the internet.
How to Install JetBrains Toolbox on FunOS
JetBrains Toolbox is a powerful tool that simplifies the installation and management of JetBrains IDEs such as IntelliJ IDEA, PyCharm, WebStorm, and more. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to install JetBrains Toolbox on FunOS, configure it to run at startup, and properly uninstall it if needed. What is JetBrains Toolbox?
Fix Missing key 827C8569F2518CC677FECA1AED65462EC8D5E4C5 error
ID Root ☛ How To Install KeePass on Linux Mint 22
In today’s digital landscape, managing multiple passwords securely has become an essential part of online security. With cybersecurity threats constantly evolving, using a reliable password manager is no longer optional—it’s necessary.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Scala on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Scala on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. Scala, a powerful programming language that combines object-oriented and functional programming paradigms, has become increasingly popular among developers building scalable applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Certbot on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Securing your website with HTTPS has become essential in today’s digital landscape. Not only does it protect sensitive data exchanged between your server and visitors, but it also improves search engine rankings and builds trust with your audience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Miniconda on Fedora 42
Miniconda offers an efficient solution for Python developers, data scientists, and researchers working with Fedora 42. As a lightweight alternative to the full Anaconda distribution, Miniconda provides just the essential components needed for Python environment management while consuming minimal disk space.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Percona on Fedora 42
Database management is a critical aspect of system administration, and choosing the right database server can significantly impact performance, security, and manageability. Percona Server offers enhanced features over standard MySQL installations, making it a preferred choice for businesses and individuals seeking improved database performance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Slack on Linux Mint 22
In today’s increasingly remote work environment, communication tools like Slack have become essential for team collaboration across various industries. For Linux Mint users looking to streamline their workflow, installing Slack provides a native desktop experience that surpasses browser-based alternatives.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Immich on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Immich on Linux Mint 22. Managing personal photos and videos has never been more crucial. With privacy concerns on the rise and cloud services often controlling your data, self-hosting solutions like Immich are gaining popularity.
TecAdmin ☛ Top 15 Kubernetes Interview Questions for Beginners
Kubernetes is a big deal for managing apps in containers, and if you’re new to it, you might get asked some basic questions in interviews. No stress! This article has 15 common Kubernetes questions for beginners, with answers written like you’d say them in an interview. I’ve added examples and images where they help.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Plasma Desktop 6.4 (Beta) in (K)Ubuntu 25.04
Want to try out the Plasma 6.4 desktop in Ubuntu? Here’s how to do the job in (K)Ubuntu 25.04 and/or (K)KUbuntu 25.10. Plasma 6.4 is the next feature version that will be released on 17 June. KDE announced the first beta of this release in last week.