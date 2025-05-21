Free and Open Source Software

This is a new series looking at using the Raspberry Pi 5 as a Desktop Mini PC.

The Raspberry Pi 5 B features a 64-bit Broadcom BCM2712 quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 processor running at 2.4GHz. I’m using the 4GB RAM model, but the Pi 5 is also available with 2GB, 8GB, or 16GB of RAM. My Pi 5 is housed in a resplendent Sunfounder Pironman 5 NVMe Mini PC Case (my review) from SunFounder.

For this article, I’ll focus on the power consumption of the Pi. I’ll see how the Pi 5 compares to a few other mini PCs which cost considerably more (even taking into account the cost of the case, NVMe, and power supply).

The chart below shows the power consumption of the Pi 5 compared to the DreamQuest N95, DreamQuest N100, and the Intel NUC (i7-1360P).