Konsole tab layouts and KDE is finally getting a native virtual machine manager called "Karton"
Akseli Lahtinen ☛ My changes to saving Konsole tab layouts
I recently made a patch to Konsole terminal emulator, that adds to the current tab layout saving system couple more things: [...]
Neowin ☛ KDE is finally getting a native virtual machine manager called "Karton"
For years, KDE users had to use Virtual Machine Managers outside the KDE ecosystem, like GNOME Boxes. Now that's changing with a new native VMM in development for KDE.