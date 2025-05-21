news
Best Free and Open Source Software
-
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Windows Journal - LinuxLinks
Windows Journal is a note-taking application that allows users to create and organize handwritten notes and drawings and save them as . JNT files or export them as . TIFF files.
Journal is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
Jorts is a colourful sticky notes program - LinuxLinks
Jorts is a sticky notes app designed for elementary OS but runs on any Linux distribution.
Some of the code (and the aesthetic) was from original work by Lainsce. Jorts is a fork of an older version of Notejot from a time before new additions broke NoteJot for elementary OS 8.
This is free and open source software.
DistroShelf is a GUI for Distrobox containers - LinuxLinks
DistroShelf is a graphical interface for managing Distrobox containers on Linux.
This is free and open source software.