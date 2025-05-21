Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Encryption Under Threat: The UK’s Backdoor Mandate and Its Impact on Online Safety

Encryption is an essential component of a safe and trustworthy Internet. Weakening it not only undermines personal privacy but also jeopardizes national security and global cybersecurity standards. 

LinuxGizmos.com

ASUS IoT Unveils RUC-1000 Series with 600W GPU Support and Up to 4000 TOPS at Computex 2025

ASUS IoT has announced the RUC-1000 series at Computex 2025, introducing what it describes as the world’s first 2U 19-inch rugged edge AI GPU computer with PCIe 5.0 support for up to 600W GPUs. Designed for edge AI deployments in industrial environments, the new series includes the RUC-1000G and RUC-1000D models, offering performance scalability and ruggedized reliability for machine vision, video analytics, and smart automation.

SiFive and Red Hat Collaborate to Bring RHEL 10 to RISC-V Development

SiFive has announced a new collaboration with Red Hat to deliver a developer preview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 for the RISC-V architecture. The initial support is available on the SiFive HiFive Premier P550 development platform, giving developers a path to build and test enterprise and cloud workloads on RISC-V hardware.

AMI Aptio V Firmware Powers Radxa Orion O6 at COMPUTEX 2025

AMI has announced that its Aptio V UEFI Firmware will power the Radxa Orion O6 demo platform at COMPUTEX Taipei 2025. Described as the “World’s First Open Source Armv9 Motherboard,” the compact Orion O6 Mini ITX board is designed for AI, edge computing, and multimedia-intensive workloads.

Boardcon Idea3576 SBC Showcases RK3576 SoC with CAN Bus and Dual Gigabit Ethernet

Boardcon has recently introduced the Idea3576, a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3576. Key features include CAN, RS485, 4G connectivity, and support for Debian 12.

Avaota Previews C1 SBC in Raspberry Pi A Form Factor with Allwinner H618

Avaota has recently shared details about the C1, a compact single-board computer in the Raspberry Pi A form factor. Based on the Allwinner H618 processor, the board is a variant of the Yuzuki Chameleon and expands the Avaota SBC lineup with a small-footprint, feature-rich design aimed at embedded development and multimedia applications.

AlmaLinux OS 9.6 Is Out as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6

Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6, AlmaLinux OS 9.6 continues to enhance performance, development tools, and security.

Latest Steam Client Update Improves Game Recordings and Remote Play on Linux

For Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update adds support for automatically installing the Proton Voice Files speech synthesis data when necessary, improves support for game recordings that contain a green bar on the right side of the image when using HEVC encoding on AMD systems if the game window width isn’t a multiple of 64, and improves Game Recording and Remote Play video streams that show green frames when capturing Vulkan games on Intel GPUs.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 highlights include Red Hat Enterprise Linux Lightspeed for integrating generative AI directly within the platform to provide users with context-aware guidance and actionable recommendations through a natural language interface.

New Release: Tails 6.15.1

For more details, read our changelog.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 21, 2025

Ubuntu 25.10 will Have a Brand New Terminal (and Image Viewer)

  
Ubuntu 25.10 replaces its default terminal and image viewer with modern apps

 
Zotac reveals next-gen gaming handheld with AMD Strix Point and Manjaro Linux

  
As promised, Zotac is using the Computex show in Taiwan this week to provide an early look at its next-gen handheld gaming PC

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google shows Project Astra controlling your Android phone

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android Auto gets video and browser apps ‘soon,’ more weather apps finally coming

 
I activated the Linux terminal on my Pixel, and you should too

  
Here’s the skinny on the easiest way to bring Linux to your phone

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives

 
Context Menu Compare Extension “nautilus-compare” is back in Ubuntu

  
For those who need to compare files, folders, and version controlled projects regularly

 
Kontainer is a GUI tool to manage Distrobox containers

  
This is free and open source software

 
StarFive VisionFive v2 and FreeBSD

  
This week I powered up the StarFive VisionFive v2 board that I have

 
Damn Small Linux revived my aging Eee PC. Here’s how to use it to resurrect any old computer

  
Even an 18-year-old netbook can browse the modern web

 
Radxa NIO 5A credit card-sized Mediatek Genio 520 SBC showcased at Computex 2025

  
Mediatek mentions support for Android, Yocto Linux, and Ubuntu OS for the Genio 520/720, and NVIDIA TAO Toolkit for the 10 TOPS NPU

 
MangoJuice is a GUI tool to configure MangoHud

  
This is free and open source software

 
OpenIndiana is a community supported illumos-based operating system

  
OpenIndiana is a free and open-source illumos distribution compatible with SPARC and x86-64 based computers

 
The Operating System. The real hardware (and environment) killer

  
Murena is proud to partner with Fairphone to provide a deGoogled, privacy-first phone that keeps your device useful for the long haul

 
Games: GOG, GE-Proton, Utopia Must Fall, and More

  
9 new stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Wallet testing stronger security measures for Android and Wear OS

 
An Open-Source Wii U Gamepad

  
This Wii U gamepad emulator seeks to bridge that gap

 
Microsoft Broke Linux PCs; Now Microsoft Sites Credit It With 'Fixing' What It Broke (a Year Later)

  
spin as usual

 
Linux Mint 22 vs LMDE 6 Revisited: Which Should You Choose in 2025?

  
In our Linux Distro Reviews series, Linux Mint and LMDE 6 scored our highest ratings and remain our most recommended distros for newcomers and experienced users alike

 
LastOS slaps neon paint on Linux Mint and dares you to run Photoshop

  
LastOS is a tricked-out version of Linux Mint 22.1 with the Cinnamon desktop and some additional tools to make life easier for Windows folks

 
All Linux Is Not Free: 5 Distros That Ask for Your Money

  
Did you know that some Linux distros actually ask you for your money

 
Huawei Matebook Pro is the first laptop sold with HarmonyOS operating system

  
As software support would eventually run out, they had to work on an alternative named HarmonyOS

 
GhostBSD is a simple and elegant desktop BSD operating system

  
GhostBSD offers a user-friendly, desktop-oriented operating system based on FreeBSD

 
Kirigami Addons 1.8.0

  
Kirigami Addons is a collection of supplementary components for Kirigami

 
A Look at the Latest Linux KMS Color API Developments on AMD and Intel

  
This week, I reviewed the last available version of the Linux KMS Color API

 
Konsole tab layouts and KDE is finally getting a native virtual machine manager called "Karton"

  
Some KDE updates

 
Linux 6.15-rc7

  
almost there now

 
How to Share Your Android's Hotspot Using a QR Code

 
Debian Trixie Enters Hard Freeze, Edging Closer to Release

  
Debian Trixie’s hard freeze phase begins

 
15 Popular Games You Can Surprisingly Play on Linux

  
Gone are the days when Linux gamers had to jump through hoops to make their favorite games work on their favorite distro

 
Open Source Hiding In Plain Sight

  
You probably know Linux, but RTEMS is a high-reliability RTOS for aerospace

 
After Switching to Linux, This App Helped Me Drop Google for Good

  
Tired of Google's grip on your data? After switching to Linux

 
FlipperHeimer Geiger Counter module adds radiation sensing to Flipper Zero

  
including the Flipper Blackhat open-source dual-band Wi-Fi card running Linux and designed for penetration testing

 
Raspberry Pi OS – Debian-based distro

  
Raspberry Pi OS (previously called Raspbian) is the official supported operating system for the Raspberry Pi series of ARM-based single board computers

 
Review: GoboLinux 017.01

  
GoboLinux is an independently-developed Linux distribution with an alternative filesystem hierarchy that departs from established UNIX standards

 
Nobara 42: SteamOS alternative updated with better driver manager, custom app store, and new Linux kernel

  
Nobara Linux 42 packs a handful of interesting upgrades over the previous version of the gaming-centric Linux distribution

 
