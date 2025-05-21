Red Hat Buys Hey Hi (AI) SPAM Disguised as 'Journalism', Fedora Has Elections

Having been present in different areas and having served on the council, I can offer a user-centric perspective that considers not only the technical aspects, but also the needs of the users. From the council, we can make decisions that impact how users see not only the community, but also its management.

The Fedora Strategy guiding star is that the project is going to double its contributor base by 2028. As a council member, how would you try to help the project delivering on that goal’?

The hot topic right now is the ability to stream and play AAA games on Linux. To attract users who have tried GNU/Linux in the past and failed, I would show them how these two points are now good and demonstrate how we are improving our technology stack. By showing this, we could change how Fedora GNU/Linux is seen as a distribution for developers. We should also promote the Fedora podcast more. I may be biased because I founded it, but with YouTube’s growth and one of the biggest YouTubers’ recent adoption of Linux, GNU/Linux adoption is going to grow. By showcasing the project on YouTube through the podcast and other projects on the official Fedora channel, we can attract new users.