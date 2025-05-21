news
Red Hat Buys Hey Hi (AI) SPAM Disguised as 'Journalism', Fedora Has Elections
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat expands hybrid cloud capabilities with Hey Hi (AI) assistant, edge manager and AMD partnership [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored SPAM from SiliconANGLE, paid for to be ad in "reporting" clothing]
At Red Bait Summit today, the I.C.B.M. Corp. subsidiary unveiled a suite of tools and strategic updates aimed at productivity, simplifying operations and modernizing infrastructure across hybrid and edge computing environments.
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat GNU/Linux gets a gen Hey Hi (AI) upgrade and other administrative goodies [Ed: And yet more paid-for spam with buzzwords]
IBM Corp.’s Red Bait subsidiary says the new version of Red Bait Enterprise Linux, which is being announced today at the Red Bait Summit in Boston, is a complete rethink of the operating system around hybrid cloud environments and artificial intelligence workloads.
Unicorn Media ☛ RHEL 10 Released at AI-Focused Red Bait Summit [Ed: peppering if not spamming everything with "hey hi"; IBM has turned Red Hat into a gianbt circus]
Although we attended the event virtually, FOSS Force was able to get Red Bait CEO Matt Hicks to weigh-in on the open source Hey Hi (AI) controversy.
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat Expands Hey Hi (AI) offerings with inference server and validated models [Ed: As above]
Red Hat Inc. today announced a series of updates aimed at making generative artificial intelligence more accessible and manageable in enterprises.
The New Stack ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10: An AI-Driven, Quantum-Ready Platform [Ed: Also Red Hat-sponsored fluff]
RHEL 10 introduces groundbreaking features such as "image mode" for an immutable operating system and pioneering FIPS compliance for post-quantum cryptography.
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0
Red Hat, Inc. has announced the availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10.0, a major update of the company's enterprise Linux line of products. Some of the main new innovations of RHEL 10 include AI-powered Linux management with Lightspeed and enhanced security features for the quantum frontier. [...]
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: AlmaLinux OS 9.6
The AlmaLinux project has released an update to the distribution's 9.x series. AlmaLinux OS 9.6 focuses on performance and security, as the release announcement highlights: [...]
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: F42 Elections Voting is now Open!
Voting in the Fedora GNU/Linux 42 elections is now open. Go to the Elections app to cast your vote. This cycle we have lots of amazing candidates nominated for Council, Mindshare, EPEL and FESCo. Voting will close at 23:59 UTC on Monday, June 2 at 23:59 UTC and don’t forget to claim your “I Voted” badge when you cast your ballot. Links to candidate interviews are below.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Council Elections: Interview with Fernando F Mancera (ffmancera)
This is a part of the Fedora Council Elections Interviews series. Voting is open to all Fedora contributors. The voting period starts today, Tuesday 20th May and closes promptly at 23:59:59 UTC on Monday, 2 June 2025.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Council Elections: Interview with Miro Hrončok (churchyard)
I’ve been an active Fedora contributor for over 12 years—co‑maintaining the Python and 3D‑printing stacks and sponsoring new packagers—and I’ve served five years on the Engineering Steering Committee (FESCo) and seven years on the Packaging Committee (FPC). Through those roles I’ve gained a deep understanding of how Fedora is built and governed. I can bring that experience to the Fedora Council and ensure that the people who do the day‑to‑day work of creating Fedora GNU/Linux have a strong, informed voice at the table.
Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Council Elections: Interview with Eduard Lucena (x3mboy)
Having been present in different areas and having served on the council, I can offer a user-centric perspective that considers not only the technical aspects, but also the needs of the users. From the council, we can make decisions that impact how users see not only the community, but also its management.
The Fedora Strategy guiding star is that the project is going to double its contributor base by 2028. As a council member, how would you try to help the project delivering on that goal’?
The hot topic right now is the ability to stream and play AAA games on Linux. To attract users who have tried GNU/Linux in the past and failed, I would show them how these two points are now good and demonstrate how we are improving our technology stack. By showing this, we could change how Fedora GNU/Linux is seen as a distribution for developers. We should also promote the Fedora podcast more. I may be biased because I founded it, but with YouTube’s growth and one of the biggest YouTubers’ recent adoption of Linux, GNU/Linux adoption is going to grow. By showcasing the project on YouTube through the podcast and other projects on the official Fedora channel, we can attract new users.
Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Council Elections: Interview with Aleksandra Fedorova (bookwar)
I’d like to help the Fedora Project to continue to be a supportive diverse international FOSS community. I want to support the non-US perspective in Council discussions and to help deal with existing or future issues, which may appear.
One of the projects I have been thinking for a while is bringing the GitOps ideas to the distribution building (see https://discussion.fedoraproject.org/t/rfc-new-community-initiative-gitops-for-fedora-packaging/146990 )
I’d like make the overall process of making a distribution to become more accessible and more open to new contributors, beyond just the packager role.
I would like to see Fedora as a first choice for upstream projects to try and test the new features and integration scenarios.