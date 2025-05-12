news
Kdenlive 25.04.1 released
Quoting: Kdenlive 25.04.1 released - Kdenlive —
Kdenlive 25.04.1 is now available, containing several fixes and improvements. Fixed bugs and improvements include :
Fix effect stack layout that sometimes prevented accessing some parameters Fix a crash when loading many clips and switching project profile Further speed increase for audio thumbnails generation Reduce memory usage of the automask feature, allowing to create masks for longer clips
It is nice to note that these two last changes were made by Balooii, a new Kdenlive contributor!