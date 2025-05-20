news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Applications
TecMint ☛ LogKeys: Monitor Keyboard Keystrokes in Linux
Keyloggers can be implemented via hardware or software: [...]
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Send your talks to Akademy 2025! (Now really for real)
We have moved the deadline for talk submission for Akademy 2025 to the end of the month. Submit your talks now!
Distributions and Operating Systems
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Rethinking virtualization: open source alternatives for resellers
In one of our case studies, an organisation was able to save $352,500 a year by migrating to bare metal infrastructure using Canonical’s open-source technologies, representing a reduction of 76% of their cloud costs.
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 892
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 892 for the week of May 11 – 17, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
James G ☛ Co-organisers help me make events happen
As an event host, I want to refine the point that events don’t happen without organisers: Events don’t happen without organisers. But, of note, they are substantially more manageable with co-organisers.
Standards/Consortia
Jussi Pakkanen ☛ Jussi Pakkanen: Optimizing page splits in books
Earlier in this blog we looked at how to generate a justified block of text, which is nowadays usually done with the Knuth-Plass algorithm. Sadly this is not, by itself, enough to create a finished product. Processing all input text with the algorithm produces one very long column of text. This works fine if you end result is a scroll (of the papyrus variety), but people tend to prefer their text it book format. Thus you need a way to split that text column into pages.
