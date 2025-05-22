FOSS Weekly and Software News

Arriving about five weeks after PipeWire 1.4.2, the PipeWire 1.4.3 release brings many netJACK2 improvements, including fixes for the driver/manager roles, better error handling, support for sending custom commands, support for using the default value of filters, and support for correctly writing MIDI streams.

Fwupd 2.0.10 is here about two weeks after fwupd 2.0.9, featuring support for the Lenovo Legion touchpad, the Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard, as well as the Poly Studio V72 and V12 video bars, and support for including the AGESA version as the summary of the AMD secure processor device.

Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6, AlmaLinux OS 9.6 continues to enhance performance, development tools, and security.

For Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update adds support for automatically installing the Proton Voice Files speech synthesis data when they’re required, improves support for game recordings that contain a green bar on the right side of the image when using HEVC encoding on AMD systems if the game window width isn’t a multiple of 64, and improves Game Recording and Remote Play video streams that show green frames when capturing Vulkan games on Intel GPUs.