FOSS Weekly and Software News

It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.21: Oh My Bash, Ubuntu's New Terminal, Pixelify Android, Fedora's Wayland Gamble and More
Multi-million dollar cheapskates leeching off open source software.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ High Tide (TIDAL Client for Linux) Gains New Features
High Tide, an unofficial TIDAL client for Linux, now offers background playback, audio normalisation, synced lyrics and various visual improvements.
Barry Kauler ☛ PKGget translation fix
Forum member don570 reported some text in PKGget not translated: [...]
Peter Czanik: Working with One Identity Cloud PAM GNU/Linux agent logs in syslog-ng
One Identity Cloud PAM is one of the latest security products by One Identity. It provides asset management as well as secure and monitored remote access for One Identity Cloud users to hosts on their local network. Last year, I showed you how collect One Identity Cloud PAM Network Agent log messages on backdoored Windows and create alerts when somebody connects to a host on your local network using PAM Essentials. This time, I will show you how to work with the GNU/Linux version of the Network Agent.
