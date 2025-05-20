CRUSH is a free data reduction pipeline and toolkit for specific astronomical imaging arrays. It is designed especially for use with ground-based or airborne millimeter-wave and far-infrared cameras.

Currently, it supports SHARC-2, LABOCA, SABOCA, PolKa, GISMO, SCUBA-2, SOFIA/HAWC+, and SOFIA/HIRMES.

CRUSH is written entirely in Java, allowing it to run on virtually any platform. It provides the ‘show’ graphical tool for displaying FITS images, however reductions are normally run from the command-line.

This is free and open source software.