Free and Open Source Software

Boardcon Idea3576 SBC Showcases RK3576 SoC with CAN Bus and Dual Gigabit Ethernet

Boardcon has recently introduced the Idea3576, a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3576. Key features include CAN, RS485, 4G connectivity, and support for Debian 12.

Avaota Previews C1 SBC in Raspberry Pi A Form Factor with Allwinner H618

Avaota has recently shared details about the C1, a compact single-board computer in the Raspberry Pi A form factor. Based on the Allwinner H618 processor, the board is a variant of the Yuzuki Chameleon and expands the Avaota SBC lineup with a small-footprint, feature-rich design aimed at embedded development and multimedia applications.

Kiwi DVK Pairs SFP and 2.5GbE with PoE and Modular Expansion for Embedded Development

The Kiwi DVK is a compact development kit designed for high performance networking and flexible I O expansion. It supports a range of interfaces and slots for prototyping advanced connectivity and power configurations in embedded systems.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 18th, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

GIMP 3.0.4 Open-Source Image Editor Is Now Available for Download with Bug Fixes

GIMP 3.0.4 is a bugfix release that addresses a bug with pasting selections from GIMP into other apps where the pasted section was padded to the original image size, various crashes related to changing or turning off the main monitor, and some issues with text layers.

Encryption Under Threat: The UK’s Backdoor Mandate and Its Impact on Online Safety

Encryption is an essential component of a safe and trustworthy Internet. Weakening it not only undermines personal privacy but also jeopardizes national security and global cybersecurity standards. 

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.2

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2025

Microsoft Broke Linux PCs; Now Microsoft Sites Credit It With 'Fixing' What It Broke (a Year Later)

  
Recent GNU/Linux Articles From Valnet Inc.

  
Kdenlive 25.04.1 released

  
Android Leftovers

  
An Open-Source Wii U Gamepad

  
Linux Mint 22 vs LMDE 6 Revisited: Which Should You Choose in 2025?

  
LastOS slaps neon paint on Linux Mint and dares you to run Photoshop

  
All Linux Is Not Free: 5 Distros That Ask for Your Money

  
Huawei Matebook Pro is the first laptop sold with HarmonyOS operating system

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
GhostBSD is a simple and elegant desktop BSD operating system

  
Kirigami Addons 1.8.0

  
A Look at the Latest Linux KMS Color API Developments on AMD and Intel

  
today's howtos

  
Today in Techrights

  
Web and Book of R, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Konsole tab layouts and KDE is finally getting a native virtual machine manager called "Karton"

  
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Best GNU/Linux Browsers, Web Browser Telemetry, and Tor Browser 14.5.2

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Linux 6.15-rc7

  
Android Leftovers

  
Debian Trixie Enters Hard Freeze, Edging Closer to Release

  
15 Popular Games You Can Surprisingly Play on Linux

  
Open Source Hiding In Plain Sight

  
After Switching to Linux, This App Helped Me Drop Google for Good

  
FlipperHeimer Geiger Counter module adds radiation sensing to Flipper Zero

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Raspberry Pi OS – Debian-based distro

  
Review: GoboLinux 017.01

  
GoboLinux is an independently-developed Linux distribution with an alternative filesystem hierarchy that departs from established UNIX standards

 
Latest From Linux Made Simple

  
Nobara 42: SteamOS alternative updated with better driver manager, custom app store, and new Linux kernel

  
Today in Techrights

  
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More Hardware Stories

  
Debian: Sparky GNU/Linux, Daniel Lange, Freexian, and Tails

  
This Week in Linux and mintCast Episode

  
Linux and "Apps"

  
today's howtos

  
Android Leftovers

  
Arch Ultimate Edition: A Feature-Rich, Beautiful Desktop OS - The New Stack

  
Arch Ultimate Edition is for anyone who wants the benefit of Arch Linux without having to go through the text-based installer.

 
Moving to Software Freedom

  
Debian on Thinkpad X13 Gen 5 and Release of Debian-Based Grml 2025.05

  
This Week in Plasma: HDR calibration wizard

  
Welcome to a new issue of “This Week in Plasma”! Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor

 
33,333 Pages Since Migrating to Our Static Site Generator (SSG) [original]

  
GNU/Linux "Market Share" Has Risen in Croatia [original]

  
today's howtos

  
Games, Graphics, and Emulation

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.6, Linux 6.12.28, Linux 6.6.90, Linux 6.1.138 and Linux 5.15.182

  
KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta Release

  
Here are the new modules available in the Plasma 6.4 beta

 
Android Leftovers

  
Celluloid 0.29 Video Player Fixes Nvidia Flickering and UI Glitches

  
Celluloid 0.29 open-source video player is out

 
Wine 10.8

  
Debian 12.11 “Bookworm” Released with 81 Bug Fixes and 45 Security Updates

  
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.11 as the tenth ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.

 
Debian 13 (Trixie) Installer Reaches First Release Candidate

  
Debian Installer Trixie RC 1 is here with Linux kernel 6.12, improved EFI support

 
These 4 Linux Commands Show You the Path of an Executable File

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
NomadBSD is a persistent live system for USB flash drives

  
Transitous Hack Weekend in July

  
Hack weekends, sprints or however you want to call this are a long established thing in e.g. the KDE or OSM communities

 
today's leftovers

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud and Hackaday Podcast

  
Today in Techrights

  
