news
Free and Open Source Software
-
CRUSH is an astronomical data reduction and imaging tool - LinuxLinks
CRUSH is a free data reduction pipeline and toolkit for specific astronomical imaging arrays. It is designed especially for use with ground-based or airborne millimeter-wave and far-infrared cameras.
Currently, it supports SHARC-2, LABOCA, SABOCA, PolKa, GISMO, SCUBA-2, SOFIA/HAWC+, and SOFIA/HIRMES.
CRUSH is written entirely in Java, allowing it to run on virtually any platform. It provides the ‘show’ graphical tool for displaying FITS images, however reductions are normally run from the command-line.
This is free and open source software.
34 Excellent Free Books to Learn all about R - LinuxLinks
The R language is the de facto standard among statisticians for the development of statistical software, and is widely used for statistical software development and data analysis. R is a modern dialect of S, one of several statistical programming languages designed at Bell Laboratories.
R is much more than a programming language. It’s an interactive suite of software facilities for data manipulation, calculation, and graphical display. R offers a wide variety of statistical (linear and nonlinear modelling, classical statistical tests, time-series analysis, classification, clustering, …) and graphical techniques, and is highly extensible. The ability to download and install R packages is a key factor which makes R an excellent language to learn. What else makes R awesome? Here’s a taster.
LinkAce is a self-hosted archive to collect links of websites - LinuxLinks
LinkAce ia a powerful, self-hosted solution for managing your personal link archive. Save articles for later reading, bookmark useful tools, and preserve important web content long-term – all in one place. With a clean, user-friendly interface, you can easily categorize and retrieve your links, and even share collections with friends, family, or coworkers.
LinkAce isn’t meant to replace your browser bookmarks, but rather to provide you with a robust, personalized database for curating and managing your online discoveries. Whether you’re a professional, a researcher or simply an avid internet user, you’ll find this tool invaluable for organizing your web resources efficiently and effectively.
This is free and open source software.
Halftone gives images a pixel art-like style - LinuxLinks
Halftone gives your images a pixel art-like style and reduce the file size in the process.
Halftone is a simple Libadwaita app for lossy image compression using quantization and dithering techniques.
This is free and open source software.
cameractrls - camera controls for Linux - LinuxLinks
cameractrls is a standalone Python CLI and GUI (GTK3, GTK4) and camera Viewer (SDL) to set the camera controls in Linux.
It can set the V4L2 controls and it is extendable with the non standard controls. Currently it has a Logitech extension (LED mode, LED frequency, BRIO FoV, Relative Pan/Tilt, PTZ presets), Kiyo Pro extension (HDR, HDR mode, FoV, AF mode, Save), Dell UltraSharp WB7022 extension, Preset extension (Save and restore controls), Control Restore Daemon (to restore presets at device connection).
This is free and open source software.
Linux Candy: Picture Of The Day - your daily wallpaper - LinuxLinks
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.
Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.
There are a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.
Picture Of The Day is a GUI tool that grabs a picture of the day from a variety of sources and lets you use the image as your daily wallpaper.