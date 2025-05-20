news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2025



Quoting: Linux Mint 22 vs LMDE 6 Revisited: Which Should You Choose in 2025? —

In our Linux Distro Reviews series, Linux Mint and LMDE 6 scored our highest ratings and remain our most recommended distros for newcomers and experienced users alike. But which of the two should you choose?

For good reason, Linux Mint is one of the most popular Linux distros. Based on Ubuntu, Mint benefits from Canonical’s work to make Ubuntu the most widely used distro on the market, including industry-leading hardware support and wide application compatibility.

At the same time, Mint avoids some of Canonical’s more controversial decisions, such as integrating Snaps. Snaps are Canonical’s universal package format and compete with Flatpaks. Due to early performance issues, which have largely been solved, and the fact that the backend Snap Store is proprietary, Snaps have not enjoyed the widespread adoption that Flatpak has and are mainly used within the Ubuntu ecosystem.