posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2025



Quoting: Damn Small Linux revived my aging Eee PC. Here’s how to use it to resurrect any old computer. —

Damn Small Linux is a lightweight Linux distro aimed at older and lower spec PCs just like the Asus Eee PC that we have from 2007. The last release was way back in 2012, and since then the project has been on permanent hiatus. Originally weighing in at 50MB back in 2012, Damn Small Linux 2024 Alpha release is a bulkier 700MB, and this hard limit means that it can be written to a blank CDR.

Based on Debian and antiX, Damn Small Linux 2024 uses Fluxbox and JWM window managers. These are lightweight alternatives to Gnome, KDE etc and are often used for distros targeting lower spec machines. There is a limited range of pre-installed software, covering web browsers, text editors, code editors, media playback and email. Because it is a Debian-based system, we can install applications using the apt package manager.

The Asus Eee PC 4G was the first netbook from Asus and it contained an Intel Celeron 900 MHz CPU, but this was underclocked to 700 MHz to save power. Originally shipping with 512MB of RAM, our unit has been upgraded to 1GB. An internal 4GB eMMC is our only means of storage (unless we get creative with the internal USB 2.0 port).