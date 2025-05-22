In February, we had a few diaries about crypto wallet scams. We saw these scams use YouTube comments, but they happened via other platforms and messaging systems, not just YouTube. The scam was a bit convoluted: The scammer posted the secret key to their crypto wallet. Usually, this would put their crypto wallet at risk of being emptied. But the wallet they used came with a twist: A second key was required. The scammer counted on the victim paying the transaction fee, which the scammer would receive, before attempting to withdraw the funds.