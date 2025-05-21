news
Audiocasts/Shows: Ask Noah Show, Open Source Lab, Destination Linux, What’s in the SOSS?
-
The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show: Ask Noah Show 442
This week we're live from Red Hat Summit! We talk security, evolving threats, and Steve gives an update on his journey with his new graphics card.
-
Tux Digital ☛ We Did It People! Open Source Lab Got The Funding!
-
Destination Linux 420: We Did It People! Open Source Lab Got The Funding!
In this episode, we discuss community feedback about the challenges of anti-cheat systems regarding privacy and security. Then we talk about Anduin OS and GNU/Linux distros that look a lot like Windows. Plus, the implications of Redis' licensing shift back to open source. Jill updates us on the Open Source Lab’s successful funding campaign, and we share a lively discussion about "Floorp," a Firefox-based browser focused on customization and tracking protection.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #31 – S2E08 Cybersecurity Framework Launch