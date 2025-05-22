news

Rianne Schestowitz on May 22, 2025



Why I Switched to Linux From Windows (It Wasn't the Bugs or Updates)

Is your Windows PC working as expected—without any bugs or problems—but you still feel unsatisfied using it? Well, you don’t need one thing to be faulty to switch to another! Here’s why I switched to Linux, even though my Windows system was working fine!

As far as I can remember, I have never encountered any system-breaking bugs or BSOD (Blue Screen of Death) issues in my time using Windows. I also ran Windows on performant hardware and rarely faced system slow-downs or lags. Yes, system update pop-ups were annoying, but I could pause it, so it was never a deal-breaker.

That being said, I never felt fully satisfied using Windows. It’s only when I used Linux that I realized what a well-thought-out operating system can be, and how it can completely overhaul my workflow and productivity.