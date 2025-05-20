news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2025



Quoting: A Look at the Latest Linux KMS Color API Developments on AMD and Intel | Wen.onweb —

This week, I reviewed the last available version of the Linux KMS Color API. Specifically, I explored the proposed API by Harry Wentland and Alex Hung (AMD), their implementation for the AMD display driver and tracked the parallel efforts of Uma Shankar and Chaitanya Kumar Borah (Intel) in bringing this plane color management to life. With this API in place, compositors will be able to provide better HDR support and advanced color management for Linux users.

To get a hands-on feel for the API’s potential, I developed a fork of drm_info compatible with the new color properties. This allowed me to visualize the display hardware color management capabilities being exposed. If you’re curious and want to peek behind the curtain, you can find my exploratory work on the drm_info/kms_color branch. The README there will guide you through the simple compilation and installation process.