Fwupd 2.0.10 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for Lenovo Legion Touchpad

Avaota has recently shared details about the C1, a compact single-board computer in the Raspberry Pi A form factor. Based on the Allwinner H618 processor, the board is a variant of the Yuzuki Chameleon and expands the Avaota SBC lineup with a small-footprint, feature-rich design aimed at embedded development and multimedia applications.

Boardcon has recently introduced the Idea3576, a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3576. Key features include CAN, RS485, 4G connectivity, and support for Debian 12.

AMI has announced that its Aptio V UEFI Firmware will power the Radxa Orion O6 demo platform at COMPUTEX Taipei 2025. Described as the “World’s First Open Source Armv9 Motherboard,” the compact Orion O6 Mini ITX board is designed for AI, edge computing, and multimedia-intensive workloads.

SiFive has announced a new collaboration with Red Hat to deliver a developer preview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 for the RISC-V architecture. The initial support is available on the SiFive HiFive Premier P550 development platform, giving developers a path to build and test enterprise and cloud workloads on RISC-V hardware.

ASUS IoT has announced the RUC-1000 series at Computex 2025, introducing what it describes as the world’s first 2U 19-inch rugged edge AI GPU computer with PCIe 5.0 support for up to 600W GPUs. Designed for edge AI deployments in industrial environments, the new series includes the RUC-1000G and RUC-1000D models, offering performance scalability and ruggedized reliability for machine vision, video analytics, and smart automation.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 highlights include Red Hat Enterprise Linux Lightspeed for integrating generative AI directly within the platform to provide users with context-aware guidance and actionable recommendations through a natural language interface.

For Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update adds support for automatically installing the Proton Voice Files speech synthesis data when necessary, improves support for game recordings that contain a green bar on the right side of the image when using HEVC encoding on AMD systems if the game window width isn’t a multiple of 64, and improves Game Recording and Remote Play video streams that show green frames when capturing Vulkan games on Intel GPUs.

Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6, AlmaLinux OS 9.6 continues to enhance performance, development tools, and security.

Encryption is an essential component of a safe and trustworthy Internet. Weakening it not only undermines personal privacy but also jeopardizes national security and global cybersecurity standards.

Fwupd 2.0.10 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for Lenovo Legion Touchpad

posted by Marius Nestor on May 21, 2025



Fwupd 2.0.10 is here about two weeks after fwupd 2.0.9 with support for Lenovo Legion touchpad, Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard, as well as Poly Studio V72 and V12 video bars, and support for including the AGESA version as the summary of the AMD secure processor device.

This release also adds support for including the UEFI PK certificate key ID in the uploaded problem report and provides a way for the client to restrict the GUID list to an emulated device.

