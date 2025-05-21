news
Fwupd 2.0.10 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for Lenovo Legion Touchpad
Fwupd 2.0.10 is here about two weeks after fwupd 2.0.9 with support for Lenovo Legion touchpad, Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard, as well as Poly Studio V72 and V12 video bars, and support for including the AGESA version as the summary of the AMD secure processor device.
This release also adds support for including the UEFI PK certificate key ID in the uploaded problem report and provides a way for the client to restrict the GUID list to an emulated device.