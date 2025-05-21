news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 21, 2025



Quoting: SiFive and Red Hat Collaborate to Bring RHEL 10 to RISC-V Development —

Both SiFive and Red Hat participate in the RISC-V Software Ecosystem Project, which aims to accelerate the maturity of open-source software on RISC-V. The availability of RHEL 10 for the HiFive Premier P550 is a significant milestone for commercial-grade RISC-V adoption in data centers.

SiFive notes that its high-performance RISC-V hardware is already being used for AI and machine learning workloads. With RHEL 10 support, developers now have a familiar enterprise-grade toolchain for building full-stack solutions on open hardware.