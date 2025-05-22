news
PipeWire 1.4.3 Brings netJACK2 Changes, Improves ALSA audio.channels Support
Arriving about five weeks after PipeWire 1.4.2, the PipeWire 1.4.3 release brings many netJACK2 improvements, including fixes for the driver/manager roles, better error handling, support for sending custom commands, support for using the default value of filters, and support for correctly writing MIDI streams.
PipeWire 1.4.3 also brings improvements to the filter-graph state management in filter-chain, to UMP sysex handling in ALSA sequence, and to ALSA audio.channels support by only using this when the value is within the valid range. It also improves handling of sysex in UMP by appending the converted midi1 sysex.