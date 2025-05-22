LWN Articles About Kernel

From servers in a data center to desktop computers, many devices communicating on a network will eventually have to filter network traffic, whether it's for security or performance reasons. As a result, this is a domain where a lot of work is put into improving performance: a tiny performance improvement can have considerable gains. Bpfilter is a project that allows for packet filtering to easily be done with BPF, which can be faster than other mechanisms.

Iptables was the standard packet-filtering solution for a long time, but has been slowly replaced by nftables. The iptables command-line tool communicates with the kernel by sending/receiving binary data using the setsockopt() and getsockopt() system calls. Then, for each network packet, iptables will compare the data in the packet to the matching criteria defined in a set of user-configurable rules. Nftables was implemented differently: the filtering rules are translated into Netfilter bytecode that is loaded into the kernel. When a network packet is received, it is processed by running the bytecode in a dedicated virtual machine.

Nftables was in turn supplanted in some areas by BPF: custom programs written in a subset of the C language, compiled and loaded into the kernel. BPF, as a packet-filtering solution, offers a lot of flexibility: BPF programs can have access to the raw packet data, allowing the packet to continue its path through the network stack, or not. This makes sense, since BPF was originally intended for packet filtering.