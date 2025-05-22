news
LWN Articles About Kernel
LWN ☛ Faster firewalls with bpfilter
From servers in a data center to desktop computers, many devices communicating on a network will eventually have to filter network traffic, whether it's for security or performance reasons. As a result, this is a domain where a lot of work is put into improving performance: a tiny performance improvement can have considerable gains. Bpfilter is a project that allows for packet filtering to easily be done with BPF, which can be faster than other mechanisms.
Iptables was the standard packet-filtering solution for a long time, but has been slowly replaced by nftables. The iptables command-line tool communicates with the kernel by sending/receiving binary data using the setsockopt() and getsockopt() system calls. Then, for each network packet, iptables will compare the data in the packet to the matching criteria defined in a set of user-configurable rules. Nftables was implemented differently: the filtering rules are translated into Netfilter bytecode that is loaded into the kernel. When a network packet is received, it is processed by running the bytecode in a dedicated virtual machine.
Nftables was in turn supplanted in some areas by BPF: custom programs written in a subset of the C language, compiled and loaded into the kernel. BPF, as a packet-filtering solution, offers a lot of flexibility: BPF programs can have access to the raw packet data, allowing the packet to continue its path through the network stack, or not. This makes sense, since BPF was originally intended for packet filtering.
LWN ☛ A FUSE implementation for famfs
The famfs filesystem is meant to provide a shared-memory filesystem for large data sets that are accessed for computations by multiple systems. It was developed by John Groves, who led a combined filesystem and memory-management session at the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit (LSFMM+BPF) to discuss it. The session was a follow-up to the famfs session at last year's summit, but it was also meant to discuss whether the kernel's direct-access (DAX) mechanism, which is used by famfs, could be replaced in the filesystem by using other kernel features.
Groves said that he works for a company that makes memory; what it is trying to do is ""make bigger problems fit in memory through pools of disaggregated memory"" as an alternative to sharding. He comes from a physics background where they would talk about two kinds of problems: those that fit in memory and those that do not. That's still true today, even though there is lots more memory available.
LWN ☛ A look at what's possible with BPF arenas
BPF arenas are areas of memory where the verifier can safely relax its checking of pointers, allowing programmers to write arbitrary data structures in BPF. Emil Tsalapatis reported on how his team has used arenas in writing sched_ext schedulers at the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit. His biggest complaint was about the fact that kernel pointers can't be stored in BPF arenas — something that the BPF developers hope to address, although there are some implementation problems that must be sorted out first.
Tsalapatis started by saying that he and his team have been happy overall with arenas. They have used arenas in several different scheduler experiments, which is how they've accumulated enough feedback to dedicate a session to. In particular, with a few tweaks, he believes that arenas could be useful for allowing the composition of different BPF schedulers.
Sched_ext is the kernel's framework for writing scheduling policies in BPF. The mechanism is designed to allow scheduler developers to rapidly experiment with alternative approaches, but it has also seen some success in allowing a user-space control plane to communicate important information about processes to the kernel.