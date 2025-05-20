All Linux Is Not Free: 5 Distros That Ask for Your Money

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2025



Quoting: 5 Paid and Donation-Based Linux Distros —

Did you know that some Linux distros actually ask you for your money? So what features do they offer to compete against absolutely free alternatives? Here are five paid Linux distros to help you get an idea of the premium Linux world.

While Linux is praised for being free and powerful, it can also be hard to customize and maintain. This is what paid distros try to solve by offering premium layouts, pre-configured tools, extended security updates, or enterprise-grade support. In this roundup, I've put together a diverse list of five premium distributions to give you an idea of what you're getting for the money and who each distro is best suited for.