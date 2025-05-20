LastOS slaps neon paint on Linux Mint and dares you to run Photoshop

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2025



Quoting: LastOS: Mint 22.1, but underlit, with a body kit and decals —

As Windows 10 nears its demise, The Reg FOSS desk has noticed increasing amounts of discussion of relatively little-known distros that aspire to be the new replacement OS for Windows 10 users whose machines can't be upgraded to Windows 11. We're planning to look at a few of these. (Spoiler alert: mostly, it's not worth deviating from the mainstream – but this is the Linux world, where you get to decide for yourself. Weigh up your options, because something here may be just what you want.)

LastOS Linux is a custom remix based on Linux Mint, which comes with its own custom app store called LL Store. Its creator, Glenn Chugg (also known as LiveFreeDead), built it using an OS-remastering tool called Penguins' Eggs, and on that tool's site, he has a blog post explaining how and why he created it.

The README file on the desktop, though long and wordy, describes the latest version as 2025.03 and says it's based on Linux Mint 22.1, with the updates from Ubuntu 24.04.1. It uses the Cinnamon desktop version 6.4.8, with a custom theme: a neon-hued GUI mountain wallpaper, a blue-tinted yin-yang symbol for the Start menu and README file, and the Conky system monitor in the background. Most other things have Windows 10-style icons, though.