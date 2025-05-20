news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2025



Quoting: Steam's May Client Update Improves Linux Game Recording —

Valve has just rolled out a fresh update for the Steam client, which will be automatically downloaded for users, including improvements across controllers, overlays, Linux support, and more. Here they are.

The main highlight is that Steam now boasts better “hotplug” detection for various third-party controllers, eliminating many frustrating “device not recognized” moments.

Moreover, the steamwebhelper process’s memory usage has been reduced when launching games or switching to and from Big Picture Mode, helping to free up system resources for gameplay.