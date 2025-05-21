GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

I’ve been here at The Foundation for about three months now. During that time, I’ve had a few conversations with businesses using FreeBSD, and interested in using FreeBSD. On more than one occasion, a statement has cropped up that’s made me raise my eyebrows — because it’s not something I see, or even feel. That statement is “isn’t FreeBSD dying?” Wait! What? Why would you even think that? As I’ve picked it apart, I’ve come to a startling conclusion and a very obvious fact. Before we head on this journey together, let me answer the question quickly. No, FreeBSD is not dead, or even dying. Here’s how I know for sure…