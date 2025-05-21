news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Desktop/Laptop
Qubes-certified NovaCustom V54 and V56 Series laptops now available with Heads firmware
We’re pleased to announce that the NovaCustom V54 Series and V56 Series laptops, both of which are already officially certified for Qubes OS 4, are now available with Heads, which is a new Qubes-certified firmware option for these models.
Applications
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Fender’s New Music Creation Software Supports Linux
Fender Studio is a new free cross-platform DAW for Linux, backed by the iconic instrument maker. Learn what it can do and where to download.
Linux Links ☛ ereandel is a Gemini web browser using shell script
ereandel can work with client certificates if capsules requires them for authentication.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Simplifying LSP Selection
With Foundry I want to make LSP management much easier than it currently is in Builder.
We have the
foundry lsp run python3command where
python3can be replaced with any language for which there is an installed LSP plugin. This will start an LSP using all the abstractions (including cross-container execution) and provide it via
stdin/
stdout.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
-
FreeBSD ☛ The report of my death was an exaggeration
I’ve been here at The Foundation for about three months now. During that time, I’ve had a few conversations with businesses using FreeBSD, and interested in using FreeBSD. On more than one occasion, a statement has cropped up that’s made me raise my eyebrows — because it’s not something I see, or even feel. That statement is “isn’t FreeBSD dying?” Wait! What? Why would you even think that? As I’ve picked it apart, I’ve come to a startling conclusion and a very obvious fact. Before we head on this journey together, let me answer the question quickly. No, FreeBSD is not dead, or even dying. Here’s how I know for sure…
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
-
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
Debian Family
-
Tor ☛ New Release: Tails 6.15.1 | The Tor Project
This release is an emergency release to fix important security vulnerabilities in Tor Browser.
