GNU/Linux and Other Operating Systems

In the last 3 years I've attended 77 meetings that began between 1am and 6am, roughly once every two weeks, followed by my usual 7am start, Monday to Saturday. I'm working remotely from Australia for a US firm (Intel) who does not have a local office here. I'm not complaining. I work weird hours, but I don't think I work too many. I'm writing this post because there are some misconceptions and assumptions about the lives of remote workers, and I thought I'd share my own details as an anecdote, along with some tips for others in a similar situation (US job from Asia).

Most early meetings were 1 hour, but some were longer, for a total of 102 hours awake.