news
GNU/Linux and Other Operating Systems
-
Kernel Space
-
Brendan Gregg ☛ Brendan Gregg: 3 Years of Extremely Remote Work
In the last 3 years I've attended 77 meetings that began between 1am and 6am, roughly once every two weeks, followed by my usual 7am start, Monday to Saturday. I'm working remotely from Australia for a US firm (Intel) who does not have a local office here. I'm not complaining. I work weird hours, but I don't think I work too many. I'm writing this post because there are some misconceptions and assumptions about the lives of remote workers, and I thought I'd share my own details as an anecdote, along with some tips for others in a similar situation (US job from Asia).
Most early meetings were 1 hour, but some were longer, for a total of 102 hours awake.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
Release GCompris 25.1 and 4.3.1
Today we are releasing GCompris version 25.1.
It contains bug fixes and graphics improvements on many activities.
-
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
GNOME ☛ Steven Deobald: Join the GNOME Board!
The past two weeks have gone by too quickly. I’ve had so many wonderful conversations with so many of our contributors and community friends at this point that I couldn’t be more confident that I’m in the right place. The next year is going to be a lot of fun and I’m looking forward to working with many more of you.
This next year will be fun. But it is also going to be a lot of work. I’d like to take a minute to talk about some of the work we need to do, and how you can help. Because the 2025 election cycle has begun.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
University of Toronto ☛ The five platforms we have to cover when planning systems
Suppose, not entirely hypothetically, that you're going to need a 'VPN' system that authenticates through OIDC. What platforms do you need this VPN system to support? In our environment, the answer is that we have five platforms that we need to care about, and they're the obvious four plus one more: Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux.
-
Kalvad ☛ Our Journey Through Linux/Unix Landscapes
Finally, some people might call me a fake ecologist—after all, I live in Dubai and run on AC six months a year—but energy and resources do matter. I'm tired of seeing systems that could run on 16GB of RAM and 4 CPUs needing 256GB of RAM and 64 CPUs to operate. It's not just about saving costs; it's about being responsible and efficient with the resources we have. By optimizing our infrastructure, we not only improve performance but also contribute to a more sustainable approach to technology. Because, honestly, who needs a server that's as power-hungry as a small country?
[...]
Instead, we've gone all-in on Alpine Linux and FreeBSD. Because who needs mainstream when you can have the best?
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How Did You Learn About the Linux Distro You're Using?
You'll hear chatter about the latest (or the most time-honored) Linux distributions from all kinds of sources, like Reddit threads, YouTube videos, or even our own Linux newsletter—which you can subscribe to at our newsletter page. I saw Kubuntu Linux mentioned in several Linux listicles, but I didn't come around to it until I'd spent some time daily-driving other KDE Plasma distros. Where did you first hear about the distro that you're using?
-