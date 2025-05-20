Open Hardware/Modding: Purism, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

In the meantime, PSR sat with me as I built the rest of the gun. In contrast to the black mask and goggles that gave him the menacing look of a comic book villain, PSR was remarkably polite and forgiving as I clumsily attempted to follow his instructions. In total, a process that takes an experienced gunmaker around 20 minutes took me over an hour as I drilled out bits of stray plastic, hammered metal pins into the holes left behind, and fiddled with tiny interlocking metal and polymer pieces.

As a firearm took shape in front of us, I commented to PSR how strange it was that it’s only the frame of a Glock-style gun that’s regulated under American gun control laws and not the slide and the barrel sitting on the table in front of us—the very gun-like components that actually hold the round and contain the explosive forces that propel a bullet.