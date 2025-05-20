news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2025



Quoting: Ubuntu 25.10 will Have a Brand New Terminal (and Image Viewer) —

Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" is the next interim release that's on track to be a packed release, with the notable inclusion of sudo-rs and other Rust-based components signaling the oxidation of Ubuntu.

It is expected for an October 2025 release, but meanwhile, a development update by Canonical highlights what we can expect from it.

As revealed by The Questing Quokka Roadmap, Ubuntu 25.10 is set to arrive with the upcoming GNOME 49 release, which is expected to deliver many upgrades to further refine the desktop experience for users.

In line with that, they have set out to include two new applications, Ptyxis and Loupe, which will respectively be the default terminal emulator and image viewer on Ubuntu 25.10.