Web Browsers That Are Proprietary: Vivaldi and Chrome
Linuxiac ☛ Vivaldi Browser 7.4 Lands with Per-Site Shortcut Control
The latest Vivaldi 7.4 update brings per-site keyboard shortcut control, performance boosts, and personalized address bar dropdowns with up to 42 results.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Vivaldi 7.4 Update Adds New Keyboard Shortcut Controls
A new version of the Vivaldi web browser is available to download, carrying changes said to make our collective “everyday browsing smoother, faster, and just a little more delightful.” How does Vivaldi 7.4 make browsing the increasingly gamified, algorithmically manipulative and Ai slopified modern web more ‘delightful’? Shortcuts. More specifically, Vivaldi 7.4 gives you the ability to “fine-tune” how shortcuts behave on a per-site basis. If you want a website’s shortcuts to take priority over Vivaldi’s, you can.