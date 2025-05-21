news
Games: RoadCraft, Preserve, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Latest Steam update fixes Steam Deck controller issues, plus numerous bugfixes for Desktop Steam
Valve have released the latest stable Steam Client update for all platforms bringing numerous important bug fixes to Steam Deck and Desktop Steam.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nexus Mods cross-platform app v0.11.1 brings full Cyberpunk 2077 support for Linux, SteamOS / Steam Deck
The Nexus Mods team just launched the latest update to their in-development cross-platform open source Nexus Mods app. This is the one that will eventually replace Vortex, and now it has full Cyberpunk 2077 support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Celebrating 10 years, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and older titles are heavily discounted
If you've still not had the chance to grab The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, now is your best bet with the 10th anniversary celebration giving huge discounts. CD PROJEKT RED have put the game, and the older titles in the series, on some of the best discounts they've ever had.
GamingOnLinux ☛ RoadCraft runs surprisingly well on Steam Deck and great on Desktop Linux
RoadCraft is about to release from Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment, their next-gen heavy-machinery simulation and sandbox game from the team behind the popular SnowRunner and MudRunner. The good news - it runs on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux. Note: key provided by their PR team.
GamingOnLinux ☛ S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy Enhanced Edition is out now, needs a workaround on Linux
GSC Game World have released the S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy Enhanced Edition now which includes S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl - Enhanced Edition, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky - Enhanced Edition and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat - Enhanced Edition.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steel Swarm: APOCALYPSE is a tank-battling MOBA set for Early Access in June
Steel Swarm: APOCALYPSE is an upcoming tank-battling MOBA that I'm pretty excited about for the huge battles and map destruction. And now the developer has revealed it's set to release in Early Access on June 24th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Create a pocket-sized garden inside a magical toy in Tiny Garden out now with Linux support
Tiny Garden released at the start of April, with a fresh update that just released adding in controller support and Native Linux support. Looks like another very sweet casual game to relax with.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cosy vertical tile-stacking nature-building puzzle game Preserve is out now
Preserve from developer Bitmap Galaxy is a nature-building puzzle game where you build tiles in an interesting mix of horizontal and vertical gameplay that's just left Early Access. It's really sweet, great to unwind with.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Upcoming Steam update should fix lag spikes on Linux when the Steam Overlay is disabled
For quite some time now Linux gamers have been reporting issues with lag spikes in various games on Steam when the Steam Overlay is disabled. It seems Valve may have finally found the cause and a fix is hopefully on the way.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ludaro is a deck-building roguelike spin on Ludo with a demo out now
I wrote about Ludaro back in mid April, and now you can try this new chaotic spin on Ludo yourself, as they've just released a first demo for it. Love seeing more developers attempt to refresh classics like this!